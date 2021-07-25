Writing tennis history | Coach Wayne S Corner

If you’re reading my last column titled Traditions, you know I was hoping we’d have a Wimbledon Gentlemans final of epic and historic proportions between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Unfortunately, in the quarterfinals, Federer lost in straight sets to Matteo Berrettini, a competent and qualified opponent who then took a set from Djokovic in the Gentlemans Championship match.

Federer turns 40 in August and while he is still at the top of the sport, the challenges and opportunities to win Grand Slams become increasingly volatile after age 35.

Federer was 36 years, five months and seven days old when he claimed his last Grand Slam title at the 2018 Australian Open by beating Marin Cilic.

No player, male or female, has ever won a Grand Slam, or Major, in their forties.

Serena Williams is the oldest female tennis player to win a Slam. She achieved the feat at the Australian Open in 2017 when she defeated her sister, Venus Williams, in the final to win her 23rd Grand Slam title. She was then 35 years and 125 days old.

In 1972, Ken Rosewall became the oldest ever player, male or female, Grand Slam champion (a fact that still stands to this day), beating Malcolm Anderson to win the Australian Open. Ken was 37 years, two months and one day old when he won the title.

That said, both Federer and Serena could retire today and be forever in the history books as one of the greatest players in the sport.

This now brings us to Novak Djokovic and his chance to place himself in the ranks of a handful of epic and historic players.

Djokovic is now tied with Federer and Nadal on a record 20 Grand Slam titles. Djokovic at 34 years old is definitely playing at the top of his game. So far in 2021 he has won the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon. So the next question is, can Djokovic get a Grand Slam on the calendar?

A Grand Slam on a calendar wins all four Grand Slams in consecutive order in the same year.

If Djokovic can win the US Open, he will not only have a Grand Slam on the calendar, but also a record-breaking 21st career slam!

Let’s see how rare a feat to achieve this is. Only five players in tennis history have won a calendar slam and none have since Steffi Graf in 1988.

Here is a list of those five historically impressive players and the years in which they accomplished this remarkable feat.

Don Budge – 1938

Maureen Connolly – 1953

Rod Laver 1962 and 1969

Margaret Court – 1970

Steffi Graf – 1988

While all five of these champions deserve their special recognition in the pages of tennis history, in my personal opinion, Rod Laver is the one who stands out above the rest.

Laver is the only player, male or female, to have twice won a Grand Slam on the calendar in singles, in 1962 as an amateur and in 1969 as a professional, the latter still being the only time a man has done so in the Open Era.

Laver also won eight Pro Slam titles, including the “Pro Grand Slam” in 1967, and he contributed to five Davis Cup titles for Australia at a time when the Davis Cup was considered as important as the four majors. Laver won a record 200 tournaments and was number one in the world from 1964 to 1970.

The simple fact is that he was that good!

One can only speculate about how many total slams and calendar slams Laver would have won if he had remained an amateur between 1962 and 1969?

So, can Djokovic make a calendar turn?

I think that will depend on Federer and Nadals placing in the US Open draw. If they both play the Open (and if they’re healthy I think they will), then Djokovic will (most likely) have to get past one or both of them to win.

These three players have dominated the Grand Slam titles in men’s singles for the past 15 years and while all three are now at or past the fleeting age of 35, I believe the epic and historic opportunity to win the 20-fold triple draw Grand Slam titles each, will make them the contenders to take the title.

The US Open kicks off on August 30. The coverage of Open will be on ESPN this year and can also be streamed through a variety of sources.

Wayne Clark is a professional tennis instructor with over 25 years of experience coaching players at all levels of the game. Wayne is also qualified in pickleball instruction and works as an instructor at The Naples Pickleball Center and Training Academy in East Naples Community Park. Contact Coach Wayne by email at [email protected], or by phone or text at 239-450-6161