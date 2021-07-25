CC hockey coach Kris Mayotte excited about new home arena | Sports coverage

Craftsmen at the Ed Robson Arena continue to refine the state-of-the-art hockey facility into shape in preparation for Colorado CollegesOct. 2 opener.

Robson Arena should be a more intimate setting for fans than The Broadmoor World Arena, where the Tigers played home games for nearly a quarter of a century last winter.

As the 3,407-seat arena gets closer, CC coach Kris Mayotte plans to have his team tour the facility as one group.

None of the new guys saw it and actually tried to keep it away from all of our guys, Mayotte said. We don’t want guys going through it one by one. We want to experience it as a team.

We would keep it hidden until we all decide to go in together and experience it as a group.

The arena seems to be quickly taking shape. According to Mayotte, ice will be laid on Monday.

The attention to detail in every aspect in terms of what we have as a team and what it offers our school, Mayotte said. It is not only the hockey arena, but also the art studio, the health center, the team shop, the mail room. It will really be a meeting place for the school, which is very exciting.

But at the same time, for the hockey side, the atmosphere will be incredible. Every time I walk in there you see how steep the stands are. There is no wasted space. It’s going to create an atmosphere that rivals the best in college hockey.

Mayotte has been to almost every Division I college job in the country.

This is going to be incredible, he said. It’s intimate, but you’re on top of the action. It’s going to be a tough place for teams to get in and play. You can just imagine what that place will look like while playing. It has the potential to be very loud, really engaging and an intimidating place for opponents.

Mayotte is delighted that Robson Arena will provide players with a sense of home.

The proximity to the campus allows our boys to go there every day, he said. Their ability to spend time there will contribute to their development.

CC is of course a great academic institution and it demands a lot from you. But being able to spend that extra 15, 20, 25 minutes in the arena because it’s across the street from your dorm goes a long way. If you add that together in four years, that’s a lot of extra time that you can put into your profession and develop as a hockey player. It’s one stop shopping and it makes it efficient and allows you to get more done and maximize your day.

Michael Brubaker, the mechanical engineer at CC, has been keeping a close eye on the project from the start. He said fans will love it as much as the players.

Wherever you are, you feel close to the ice. It’s intimate and you feel like you have a great view, Brubaker said. You are not separated from the game.

Brubaker added that the building’s acoustics will make the arena very loud.

You’ll feel just the noise of the crowd in here, Brubaker said. And with this audio system that we have, it’s going to be a great environment.

Permanent concessions are located on the main concourse. There will also be some concessions, such as Josh & Johns Ice Cream, available on game days.

The arena, estimated to cost $52 million according to Jerry Cross, CC’s director of athletic communications, was designed by JLG Architects.

Robson Arena provides CC players and coaching staff with just about any amenity they desire. The dressing room is spacious and offers plenty of room to stretch out and roam. There will be an illuminated CC hockey logo on the ceiling.

A 2000 square meter weight room is nearby, as well as a team lounge, which will provide PlayStation, several televisions and a sound system.

The training room is spacious and has hydrotherapy. The team video room offers theater style seating. There is also a spacious coaches changing room.

Prior to the World Arena, CC played 50 years at the old Broadmoor World Arena/Ice Palace on the site of the famous resort.

Robson Arena is part of the City For Champions project launched nearly a decade ago.

The main entrance is on Tejon Street and Cache La Poudre Street on the northwest corner.

Among other important sections is the Jenkins Corridor, also known as the Peggy Fleming area, where former CC Winter and Summer Olympians such as Fleming Jenkins are honored with photographs and murals. It is the area where people who come for public skating sessions can visit and change clothes.

Season ticket holders have the option to purchase a parking space in a new garage next to the arena.