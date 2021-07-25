Chiefs’ Juan Thornhill still working his way back from 2019 ACL injury

Kansas City Chiefs DB Juan Thornhill is a little early for training camp this week.

Thornhill would normally report to the veterans training camp on Monday, but Thornhill joined the injured players and reported to camp a few days earlier. This is not because of a new injury sustained late in the season or off-season. This is because Thornhill was still struggling late into the last season with his knee injury sustained on Week 17 of the 2019 NFL season.

The knee feels great,” Thornhill told reporters on Sunday. “I think it’s great that Coach brought me here for this little camp here because I’ve had a chance to just get moving, get my feet back under me and I feel better than I have in a long time.

During OTAs, Thornhill was held to limited work, but it was of its own accord. He wanted to make sure he was doing the work he needed to do to start the 2021 NFL season 100% percent, both mentally and physically.

OTAs I just wanted to work on my knee a little more to make sure I was 100 per cent for the season,” said Thornhill. “I still have some work there. I was next to Coach Spags (Steve Spagnuolo) having conversations, I got individual exercises to get my legs moving I wasn’t completely out of it but it was just more of a mental issue so I could go back to camp and be 100 percent.

From weeks 2-6 during the 2020 NFL season, Thornhill played nearly 100% of the defensive snaps for Kansas City. From week 7, the team started to roll back its snaps. It may have been obvious that Thornhill was not 100% recovering from injury, but that was only said today by the defending defender.

Honestly, I had to play it out a bit,” Thornhill said. “I wasn’t at 100 percent, but it was just more about the mental. As I had to tell myself, it’s going to hurt, but you have to play through it. So when the end of the season came, you saw me making more plays just because it was more mental, and I just pushed myself through that mental block.

Thornhill began to regain confidence in his knee at the end of the season. It may have culminated in the defensive performance he had against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game. He played more than 75% of the defensive snaps and had four passes during the game. Still, it was difficult to overcome the mental aspect of the injury.

One player he leaned on throughout the process is Tyrann Mathieu, who has torn his ACL twice as a professional.

I had conversations with Tyrann (Mathieu) when I tore my ACL,” said Thornhill. “He’s been through it twice, and he told me there would be a few moments when I’d be frustrated, and I’d be a step slower in the game or things like that and I saw that during the season. There were several times I could have made an interception or knocked the ball down but I was half a second late But the most important thing is to keep faith, with Rick (Burkholder) and the guys to keep working, strengthening my knee, on stay on top of my recovery and I’ll be back to where I was my rookie year.

That is also the goal for this season. Thornhill wants to get back to that kind of confident and dominant game he showed as a rookie in Kansas City. He says it all starts with putting himself first and competing with his teammates during training camp and preseason.

I put myself at the top of the list,” Thornhill said. “I’m going to battle Tyrann (Mathieu). Tyrann is a great player, so we compete every day. He says he gets this game an interception, I get two. That’s how we just compete against each other, so I’m definitely going to put myself at the top of the list.