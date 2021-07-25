Sports
Arcanum football shows well – Daily Advocate
ARCANUM – The Ansonia Tigers took to the field Thursday morning in a five-team 7-on-7 high school soccer scrimmage hosted by the Arcanum Trojans, which included teams from Arcanum, Brookville, Lehman Catholic and Tri-County North.
Ansonia assistant coach, TJ Filippo filled in for head coach Matt Macy and had good grades for his team after 30 minutes of passing play against Arcanum, The Brookville Blue Devils
“We started strong,” said Filippo. “We looked really good against Brookville, they are a good team, I was happy with the way we started.”
The Tigers went 13-15 in the team’s opening streak, which included three touchdowns against an outstanding Brookville Blue Devils football program.
“We played our first series very well,” said Filippo. “When you see that stat, 13-for-15 and three touchdowns when we’re a running team, you’re happy with that.”
Assistant coach Filippo is happy with the Tigers numbers heading into the 2021 OHSAA football season.
We’ve had the best attendance in a long time,” said Filippo. “We’re in the mid-30s – we look great in numbers.”
“We had a break and I think we got a little flat at the end, but we learned a lot and we did some good things,” said Filippo. “We’ve figured out what we need to work on and we’re going to start working on it and get better.”
Arcanum received hauls in a touchdown pass in a 7-for-7 scrimmage.
Arcanum quarterback makes a deep throw in a 7-on-7 football game.
Arcanum hosts a 7-on-7 football match.
Ian Baker grabs Arcanum in 7-on-7 football scrimmage.
Coach Schondelmyer watches as his team scrimmage in a 7-on-7 preseason football game.
Arcanum quarterback makes a pitch in 7-on-7 scrimmage.
