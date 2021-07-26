Hockey tries comeback in Rio Rancho, aimed at young people

Hockey has come, and hockey has gone, in Rio Rancho.

Not once, but three times: The City of Visions Santa Ana Star Center, since renamed Rio Rancho Events Center, was the venue for the New Mexico Scorpions (2006-09) and New Mexico Mustangs (2010-12); the New Mexico Renegades (2009-14) played at Blades Multiplex Arenas, now The McDermott Athletic Center (The MAC).

That said, a former teacher from Rio Rancho Public Schools is looking to make a comeback, in a way that entices more young people to take up the sport.

Sandra Gray-Romero, the New Mexico Amateur Hockey Associations board of directors outreach coordinator, is determined to see the sport of ice making a return.

To begin her quest, she reached out to the Arizona Coyotes, whose National Hockey League team plays at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, a short punch away from State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

The Coyotes responded by sending their marketing team to The MAC last Friday and Saturday to introduce the sport here. About a dozen youth showed up Friday to learn more about the game itself and even play a fake floor hockey game, and more than three dozen kids showed up Saturday to hit the ice.

I really have a dual purpose, Gray-Romero said. One is growing hockey in New Mexico, especially on this side of the river. … I want to grow hockey with these (Rio Rancho) kids, to love hockey like our family loves hockey.

I don’t want it to be an exclusive sport; I want it to be a sport for everyone, she said. One of the things I want to do is reach out and see if I can get sponsors, people who want to play hockey on this side of the river.

After the July 16-17 activities, she said, I think we’re off to a really good start growing hockey here in our community. I spoke to several parents who are ready to enroll their children for the upcoming hockey season. Plus, we’ll keep talking about bringing (the Coyotes’ representatives) out again in the fall. They were also in Santa Fe, but it seems our event had a better turnout. Everyone was very happy today everywhere…kids and families had a great time.

Ultimately, it will take dedication to our community, she explained. The ice cream is very expensive, so that’s one of the things that keeps our kids from being on (the ice) often.

We were hockey fans; we watched hockey on TV, she said. One day our son (Alex Romero) came and said: Mom and Dad, I want to play hockey. He was about 11 at the time and we were like, that’s a bit strange for us, because me and my husband don’t skate.

We were shocked, but we thought, okay, he wants to do that. Would support that.

We took him (to The MAC) for skating lessons and he went out on the ice; it was unbelievable, she recalled. After about three lessons, one of the teachers came over and said, he doesn’t want this, he wants to play hockey. I said, I don’t think he skates well enough to play hockey, and she said, Yes, he does. Just put him on a team.

Since then he has been playing; he was actually a latecomer, she said, so it just goes to show that he started when he was about 11 years old and has been with the NMAHA ever since and now with the Cougars (high school hockey team).

Go east, young men

How did she get the Coyotes to travel some 440 miles to Rio Rancho?

I knew the NHL has these community outreach programs… I have to say, the way they jumped on this so quickly, I think I’m a loyal Coyotes fan now.

Age divisions, set by USA Hockey, start with Mini-Mites (ages 6 and under) and run through high school varsity teams; Rio Rancho High School once had an all-Rams championship team. The Cougars are a composite team made up of Cibola, Volcano Vista and Cleveland high school student athletes.

Games are played in October-February; home games are at The MAC, with away games played at rinks in Albuquerque (Outpost), Santa Fe, Los Alamos and Taos in New Mexico, as well as Colorado and Texas (for prep teams).

For more information about hockey and/or the Learn to Skate program at The MAC, please contact Gray-Romero at [email protected]



