Tokyo 2020: single round 2





(by Steve Hopkins) The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are just getting started and most of the big players are not in action yet, but the preliminaries are taking place this weekend. The men’s and women’s singles have now advanced to round 2. In the men’s race, Lebesson and Habesohn each took easy victories. The Greek Gionis upset the Egyptian Saleh with 4-1. Gerassimenko and Jancarik had a tight match with the Kasack Kirill Gerassimenko taking a 4-3 win. Brazilian Tsuboi topped Ionescu and Jorgic topped Robles. Lam Siu Hang from Singapore upset Indian Gnanasekaran 4-3. Paul Drinkhall upset Gardos 4-1 and Chuang scored a 4-3 win over Cifuentes. Finally, American Nikhil Kumar’s run against Sweden’s Anton Kallberg ended 4-0. Kumar had already won two victories, but the Swedish player was too much. Still a great first Olympics for 18-year-old Kumar. Round 2 Men’s Action on Monday will feature a number of recognizable names, including American Kanak Jha. Kanak will face Skachkov – when the two last faced each other at the Austrian Open in 2019, it was Kanak Jha who won 4-1. Pucar, Assar, Groth, Achanta and Apolonia will all be in action tomorrow morning (which will be live late tonight in the US from 9am EDT). The second round of the Women’s Action on Sunday included Switzerland’s Moret over Georgina Pota, Canada’s Mo Zhang beating Russia’s Noskova, Egyptian Meshref over Partyka. Korean Shin, Thailand’s Paranang and Indian Batra each won their match in defeat. Batra defeated Ukraine’s Margaryta Pesotska, who performed exceptionally well in the international competition last year. Juan Liu from the US will play her third game tomorrow morning (aired tonight at 9pm EDT) against Balazova from Slovakia. Liu has been dominant in both of her previous matches and Balazova plays a similar style to her last opponent, except she is left-handed. India’s second player, Mukherjee, will play against Fu Yu from Taipei, and Lily Zhang from the US will open her tournament tomorrow at 11am (10p EDT) with a game against Offiong Edem from Nigeria. Visit ButterflyOnline.com for the latest table tennis results and news.

