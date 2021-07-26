Pete Alonso, bullpen cap of Rich Hill’s successful debut in New York Mets’ 5-4 win

NEW YORK — Rich Hill gave the New York Mets the reliable start they were looking for. Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil did the rest.

Alonso homered again, McNeil broke a tie with a pinch-hit, two-run double and the Mets defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in Hill’s successful debut on Sunday.

The 41-year-old lefty, who was taken over from Tampa Bay on Friday, stepped straight into New York’s injury-thin rotation, delivering for the NL East leaders.

“Today was a great win and I was happy to contribute,” said Hill.

Five relievers followed to hold Toronto to one run over four innings. Edwin Diaz struckout three in a hitless ninth, cranking clearing batter Bo Bichette on a full-count slider with a runner in second place for his 21st save.

Hill threw only 49 pitches in the first five innings and worked around three leadoff doubles, taking a four-hit shutout in the sixth before running into problems for a third time over Toronto’s powerful lineup.

The veteran curveballer, who pitched for his 11th team in 17 Major League-seasons, had the first three batters reach base in the sixth and was eliminated. He walked off the mound with the bases loaded to a warm ovation from the Citi Field crowd of 23,675.

“It’s been a crazy couple of days,” said Hill, whose wife and son are still in Tampa, Florida. “It’s kind of a whirlwind.”

Seth Lugo (3-1) allowed all three inherited runners to score, two on Bichette’s two-run single, as the Blue Jays took a 3-1 lead. But then Lugo limited the damage, and Alonso tied it in the bottom half with a two-run drive off reliever Ryan Borucki.

The slugger looked palms up at his teammates as he began to round the bases, and playfully celebrated by carrying the club’s mounted homerun horse through the dugout.

Alonso hit three home runs to help New York take two of the three in the series. He has five home runs since the All-Star break, when he repeated as the Home Run Derby champion.

“I don’t know if the derby played a part in it, but he’s very confident in it now,” said Mets manager Luis Rojas.

McNeil gave New York a 5-3 lead later in the inning, extending his hit streak to a career-high 12 games with a shot to the right at Jacob Barnes (1-2), who was traded by the Mets to the Blue Jays as last month.

Toronto made it 5-4 in the eighth on an RBI single by Teoscar Hernandez off of Trevor May, who along with Aaron Loup escaped a one-out jam with a bases loaded. Loup retired Cavan Biggio to end the inning.

JD Davis doubled for the Mets in the second and scored on the single by Jonathan Villar.

Toronto stranded nine runners, finished this season 14-4 in interleague play and fell to 2-14 against the Mets in Queens.

“It’s funny because when you see a guy like Rich Hill, it seems like you should be able to hit him. But that’s what he does,” said Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo. “He’s a good pitcher and he keeps guys off balance and he makes big throws when he needs to.”

Hill became the second oldest pitcher to make his Mets debut, behind Hall of Fame leftist Warren Spahn, who was 43 in 1965.