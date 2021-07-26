Isaah Crocker is going to surprise people in 2021





Going through Oregon Football’s numerical roster, there are a few names that stand out as players that have flown under the radar but could finally break through in 2021. Isaah Crocker is one of those names. The former four-star recipient of the 2018 class has only played one game in three years and everyone seemed to forget him, especially due to the wealth of talent on the position. It’s hard to find snaps in a receiver position with Jaylon Redd, Devon Williams, Johnny Johnson III, Mycah Pittman, Josh Delgado, Kris Hutson, Troy Franklin, and Dont’e Thornton all in attendance. To put it bluntly, Oregon is stacked on a wide receiver. But after a huge springMario Cristobal said there’s a lot to look forward to when it comes to Crocker. He was one of the players he picked during spring training. That’s a good sign for all Crocker believers – they’ve declined in the past year. The 6-1, 175-pounder was ranked the #179 overall recruit in the class of 2018 and was one of Oregon’s esteemed commits. It’s a shock that he hasn’t had a big impact yet. My money is on that change this season. What Oregon’s two-deep receiver might look like With a lot of talent at the receiver for the 2021 season, I can see the usual suspects like Williams, Johnson III, Redd and Pittman turning up as starters, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Crocker starts to break that deep by the time the year kicks in. My favorites to start with now are Johnson III, Delgado/Redd and Pittman. Williams will be one of the best receivers there, but Crocker could work his way into the two deep behind Pittman. Keeping him off the field will be tough, but he needs a strong camp, especially as Franklin and Thornton rise in the ranks. Crocker will surprise some people in 2021 as he is essentially forgotten and Cristobal has high hopes for him. We’ve already seen a glimpse of that this spring.

