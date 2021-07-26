French Open 2020: tennis schedule, how to watch and more





The French Open, normally played in Paris in the spring, this year will be a fall affair after the coronavirus turned the world and tennis calendar upside down. The French Open starts on Sunday, September 27 and ends on Sunday, October 11. In the men’s league, defending champion Rafael Nadal is aiming for his 13th French Open title and 20th Grand Slam singles title to put Roger Federer on the all-time list. Federer will miss the tournament after undergoing two knee surgeries earlier this year. Nadal’s biggest challengers on the red clay of Roland-Garros are world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, US Open champion Dominic Thiem and US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev. Among the ladies, Serena Williams is going for her 24th Grand Slam singles title to tie the legendary Margaret Court. Defending French Open champion Ash Barty won’t play due to coronavirus concerns and Naomi Osaka skips the tournament with a hamstring injury, but the women’s draw is still full with 2018 French Open champion Simona Halep, Victoria Azarenka, Karolna Pliskova, Elina Svitolina, Sofia Kenin and Kiki Bertens all play. What is the tournament schedule? The matches for the first round start on Sunday, September 27. The women’s final is scheduled for Saturday October 10 and the men’s final on Sunday October 11. The tournament will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and NBC. NBC’s new streaming service,Peacock— What’sfinally to Roku— will also show some matches in the third and fourth round from Saturday October 3rd to Monday October 5th. Coverage begins at 5:00 AM ET and ends at 3:00 PM ET most days. Early round coverage is on the Tennis Channel, with NBC picking up afternoon coverage on weekends. The men’s and women’s semifinals and final rounds are on NBC. How can I livestream the French Open? You can livestream the tournament on TennisChannel.com and NBCSports.com, but you must prove that you have a pay TV subscription. Serious tennis fans can subscribe to Tennis Channel Plus for $110 per year to stream the match live from the French Open and hundreds of other tournaments. If you don’t have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the French Open with a live tv streaming service. However, for the big matches at the end of the tournament on NBC, make sure you can get a live feed from NBC in your area. Some markets allow you to watch on-demand, but not live content from NBC and the other local networks. If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch free matches on NBC by using aaffordable (under $30) indoor antennaon almost every TV. NBC is included in Sling TV’s $30 a month Blue package. The Tennis Channel is part of the Sports Extra package, which you can add to Sling Blue for an additional $10 per month. Enter your addresshereto see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review. YouTube TV costs $65 per month and includes NBC and the Tennis Channel. Enter your zip code on hiswelcome pageto see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review. FuboTV costs $65 per month and includes NBC. The $11 per month Sports Plus package adds the Tennis Channel.click hereto see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review. Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes NBC but not the Tennis Channel. Click on the “View channels in your area” link on hiswelcome page to see which local channels are offered in your zip code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review. Peacock offers three tiers: a limited free plan and two premium plans. The ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 per month and the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 per month. You need one of the Premium subscriptions to watch French Open matches live. Read our Peacock review. All of the above live TV streaming services offer free trials (except Peacock, which only has a free tier), and all of them allow you to cancel at any time and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information?Check out our massive guide to streaming services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/home-entertainment/french-open-2020-tennis-schedule-how-to-watch-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos