Wisconsin Badgers Men’s Hockey: Freshman Defenseman Daniel Laatsch Selected by Penguins in NHL Draft





The NHL Draft ended on Saturday with the Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team with only two players selected. Defender Corson Ceulemans was picked in the first round by the Columbus blue jackets and with the No. 215 pick in the seventh round on Saturday, fellow incoming freshman defenseman Daniel Laatsch was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins. The towering Laatsch, an Altoona native, stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 183 pounds, casting an imposing shadow on the ice. The Penguins director of player staff Chris Pryor is interested in Laatsch as a long-term perspective once his body matures a bit. He, I don’t want to say that he lost his footing, said Pryor. But some of these guys are getting a little out of sorts at a young age, and these bigger guys just need some time. He went to Sioux City this year, he got on track. He’s a good size boy. He knows how to play the game. He just needs time and patience. He goes to Wisconsin, where they are known for developing defenders. Laatsch played in the USHL last season for the Sioux City Musketeers, scoring two goals and providing 17 assists in 51 games played. He was a plus-23 on the year and also added 18 penalty minutes. He is also a USNTDP (United States National Team Development Program) veteran and played some high school hockey at our lady Academy at Green Bay, where he scored 21 points in 24 games in 2017-18. Laatsch is the ninth Badger drafted by Pittsburgh, tied for fourth most of any franchise, and the first since 1998. He also extends Wisconsin’s streak from having a player selected after the first round to 24 straight years. Wisconsin enters the 2021-22 season with 10 NHL Draft picks on its roster.

