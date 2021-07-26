Sports
Local triathlete sets record, medals at stake for swimming and more – NBC Chicago
The US will look to continue their incredible comeback in a number of events as the Tokyo Games continue on Sunday evening and Monday morning.
It’s going to be an exciting day with medal opportunities in men’s gymnastics, fencing, cycling, diving, shooting, skateboarding, swimming, table tennis, triathlon and more.
Local triathlete Kevin McDowell stepped into the global spotlight and made history at his first ever Olympics.
Here are five things to watch out for this coming Sunday night and Monday morning and how to watch them live.
1. Gymnastics Men’s Team Finals Begins Three Events for Team USA
Team USA finished fourth in the all-round qualifying competition on Saturday and will attempt to upset Japan and China in the men’s team final on Monday, July 26 at 5 p.m. CT.
The team combined to place the highest score on floor exercise in qualifying. Sam Mikulak (parallel bars), Brody Malone (high bar), Yul Moldauer (floor exercise), and Alec Yoder (bow horse) qualified for individual events.
Team USA is aiming for its first medal in the event since 2008, while host nation Japan is aiming to repeat as gold medalists.
HOW TO WATCH: Stream the event here and follow the athletes of Team USA here. Or check out the competition during NBC’s primetime coverage.
LAKE: Eight-time Olympian Oksana Chusovitina gets standing ovation after jumping in Tokyo qualifiers
2. Geneva-born Kevin McDowell finishes 6th in men’s triathlon – a record for an American man
Geneva-based Kevin McDowell finished sixth in the men’s triathlon, the best finish by an American since the event was added to the Olympics in 2000.
McDowell finished 50 seconds behind Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt, who had a time of 1:45:04. Alex Yee from Great Britain and Hayden Wilde from New Zealand won silver and bronze respectively.
The 29-year-old, who was one of three American men to qualify for the race, is a seven-time World Triathlon Cup medalist and the 2017 USA Triathlon Elite national champion, but his biggest win in his life came after he was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma in 2011.
HOW TO WATCH: Watch the men’s triathlon live on the US or stream it on digital platforms from 4:30 p.m. CT here.
LAKE: Olympian Kevin McDowell says this moment kept him from giving up after battling cancer
3. Women’s Skateboarding Makes Olympic Debut
The women’s street event takes place one night after the inaugural Olympic men’s street skateboarding competition was filled with waterfalls. Jagger Eaton took bronze for the US, while Nyjah disappointed Huston with seventh place.
Three Americans will compete: Mariah Duran, Alexis Sablone and Alana Smith. Duran has won three X Games medals, including gold in the 2018 street event. Sablone has six X Games medals, culminating in three street golds.
Smith has only one X Games medal, but it was a historic one. In 2013, Smith claimed silver in the park event at just age 12, becoming the youngest medalist in X Games history.
The three Americans will face favorites like Japan’s Aori Nishimura, Brazilians Pamela Rosa and Rayssa Leal and a competitive field to reach the podium.
The event kicks off with qualifying heats on Sunday at 6:30 PM CT and concludes with final runs at 10:25 PM CT.
HOW TO WATCH: View the qualification on here and the final at here. You can also catch it in NBC’s Primetime Plus coverage at 11:05 p.m. CT.
LAKE: WATCH: Peruvian skateboarder lands first on track in Tokyo men’s preliminaries
4. Can Swimming and Softball Continue to Win?
Four more swimming medals will be awarded Sunday evening as the finals kick off for the Women’s 100m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 400m Freestyle and Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay starting at 8:30 PM CT.
Katie Ledecky gets her first chance at a medal in Tokyo in the women’s 400-meter freestyle. The six-time Olympic medalist set the world record in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics and had the fastest time in qualifying on Sunday. The American men also want to repeat themselves as gold medalists in the 4x100m freestyle relay. Two-time Olympic medalist some Villasenor will make its Tokyo debut in the event.
The swim lei on Sunday also includes the semifinals in the men’s 200-meter freestyle, women’s 100-meter breaststroke, women’s 100-meter backstroke and men’s 100-meter backstroke, featuring Ryan Murphy of Palos Heights.
At the same time, the women’s softball will appear to remain undefeated before entering Tuesday’s gold medal game.
Probably America’s strongest team during the first weekend of play, the US will take on the host nation on Sunday, July 25 at 8pm CT.
Team USA has won against Canada, Mexico, Italy and Australia so far. A win over Japan would bring the team to a perfect 5-0. The only time Team USA went undefeated throughout the tournament was during the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. The team remained undefeated in the group stage at the 2008 Beijing Olympics before going down to Japan in the gold medal match.
The offense has scored just seven runs in Tokyo so far, but this was backed up by great pitching. Monica Abbott faced Australia in the first run of the Games on Saturday evening.
HOW TO WATCH: Watch Swimming Live on NBC Primetime Coverage or Stream Live here. Stream Sunday’s softball game live at 8pm CT at here or at 2 p.m. CT Monday on NBC Sports Network.
LAKE: As It Happened: USA Wins Six Medals in First Night Swimming Final
5. Chicago Fencer, Notre Dame Alums Stand Out at Fencing Medals
Medals will be awarded Monday morning in multiple fencing events in Tokyo.
Athletes compete for gold, silver or bronze in the men’s individual foil and women’s individual saber events.
Among the contenders will be Mariel Zagunis, the most decorated fencer in US history. The University of Notre Dame alum has competed in four previous Olympics and has collected two gold medals and two bronze medals. She won her first gold medal in 2004 at the age of 19, becoming the first American fencer to capture gold in a century.
The Tokyo Games will also mark her first Olympics as a mother when Zagunis gave birth to her daughter Sunday Noelle in October 2017.
She is joined by Olympic newcomer and Chicago fencer Eliza Stone.
On the men’s side will be fellow Notre Dame alumni Nick Itkin and Gerek Meinhardt.
HOW TO WATCH: -Medal Contests start on July 26th at 4am
LAKE: Tokyo Olympics: Meet the Moms Who Qualified for the US Team
