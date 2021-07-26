Eric Hansen’s 20 Questions With Notre Dame Football Coach Brian Kelly





Brian Kelly is entering his record 12th season as Notre Dame’s head coach and is on pace to overtake Knute Rockne as the program’s all-time winning coach in 2021. He recently sat with Eric Hansen of ND Insider, who gave him this 20 asked questions 1. If you’re recruiting quarterbacks, what’s the hardest thing about judging/spotting greatness? Brian Kelly: Just their attitude during the game. How do they deal with 77,000 and the pressure of the game itself? They go to all these camps and they look beautiful when they throw the ball, but they put a defensive end of the rim, the fans are yelling or whooping how do they deal with that? 2. What was the most awkward moment during the pandemic from a football perspective? BC: I think the most awkward time would have been when we had our only breakout in September, and I’m not sure how that left us a little helpless, but all the planning went out the window. And we were subject to so much more of the fate of kids getting healthy and a new kind of schedule. So I guess you could say a scary and a sense of helplessness. 3. What would Brian Kelly’s dream name-image-similar performance have been if it had existed during your playing career at Assumption College? BC: (laughs). I just think players want to be able to find a way, with a very busy schedule, to make a little bit of money. How do you make money and is it necessarily your name, image, likeness or let me work some camps and make a little money? Let me find a way that I can make a little more money while not having a summer job, not being able to do some of the things everyone else does, and putting a little money aside. The scholarship and stipend don’t cover enough of those incidental costs. So when I played, I would have liked those options without it affecting the stock market or NCAA rules. Lake:Notre Dame Athletes Embrace NIL Opportunities on Day One of New NCAA Policy Lake:How Former Notre Dame QB Brandon Wimbush Wants To Help Athletes Benefit From Name, Image And Likeness 4. You’ve met Nick Saban twice in high stakes games. What’s your biggest takeaway from those experiences? BC: Well beyond the obvious? He has really good players. I think there are a few takeaways. First off, I think everyone knows the playstyle. They will be physical as an offense. I don’t think those principles change. They will obviously be more open the second time we played them, in the skill and perimeter area. But they are still built on physicality and the running game. I don’t believe that has changed. “So I think the basics of Nick Saban football are still there. They’re going to be really good in special teams. They’re going to try to control the line of scrimmage and they’re going to emphasize their selective players. I think he does I think he has been consistent with that throughout his career. 5. If you were a member of the media, how would you describe Brian Kelly in one sentence? BC: He is a competitor who is always looking for ways to improve himself and his program. 6. What is the biggest misconception about Brian Kelly? BC: The point is, there are many opinions. Opinions don’t really matter to me. Misconceptions? That I was a hothead earlier in my career, a crazy, out of control coach. And I think that was a misconception. 7. What is the biggest difference between Brian Kelly as coach in 2021 and the one who came in at Notre Dame in December 2009? BC: oh wow. The track is very different in terms of what lies ahead. We took over a program where different things were needed than now, so I mean, I had to approach it differently then than now. I would say the most important thing is the staff and let the staff do their job, not that I was micromanaging. But it’s just trusting the staff and painting them the vision and letting them do their job. 8. What do you tell a recruiting parent who asks you how much longer you’ll be coaching? BC: I leave it open. I feel fine. I am healthy. I enjoy what I do. I really like the position in Notre Dame. My contract says I’ll be here to see your son graduate. So I guess if I get past that threshold, I’ll have to come up with another answer. But right now I think my standard answer is: as long as I feel good and healthy and I believe my message resonates with our team, I will continue to coach. 9. What is a location where you would like to coach, but not yet? BC: Well, Lambeau Field would have been on that list. We canceled that match (and have since rescheduled it for 2026). I’d say if you look at some of those iconic places across the country, we’ve been to some of them. I think I’m looking forward to the Horseshoe in the state of Ohio. “I think that’s probably one that’s on my list and we’ve got them on the schedule coming up (2022). That’s one I’m looking forward to. 10. Has your wife, Paqui, ever suggested a play or strategy that you actually used? If so, did it work? BC: She never proposed a play. She has more suggestions about how I would handle a particular situation than anything else. Her advice is much more personal in nature. If I’m frustrated or happy about something or not, you have to be my sounding board for that sort of thing. But stay away from the X’s and the Ox. 11. Favorite person to talk to Xs and Os? BC: I actually have a few. One man in particular is Tom Kearly. He is a former head coach at Michigan Tech. We go back about 30 years. He is now retired. But he’s a guy who watches movies and a guy I’ll call when I feel I can discuss something with him from an X-and-O standpoint. 12. What’s the worst meal you’ve ever eaten on a recruiting home visit? BC: Oh, that’s easy. Poorly cleaned chitlins. I felt the need to at least try. 13. Who is the recruit you initially thought had little to no chance of landing, but who ended up coming to Notre Dame? BC: There are three. I thought we were out with Stephon Tuitt, and then that changed. I’d say another man was Dexter Williams. Thought we were done. Thought he was going to Miami. And the last would have been DeShone Kizer. I wouldn’t say we didn’t feel like we were going to get him, but it was a long process when it came to him. Those were the three. 14.Favorite sports movie? BC: That’s a good one. It just depends on what mood I’m in. When I’m in a light mood, it’s Bull Durham. If I’m more serious, it’s Hoosiers. 15.Last movie that made you cry? BC: scream? I don’t know about crying. I probably got emotional and bloated. I can’t remember the last time I had tears running down my cheeks at a movie. One of the most emotional, however, was the first time I saw Apollo 13. 16.Taylor Swift or the Ramones? BC: That is heavy. (Long pause). Probably go with Taylor Swift. 17. Favorite song to blast into your SUV when no one is around? BC: I would probably say Born to Run. 18. When you go on vacation somewhere in the US, do you try to hide your identity when you go out in public? BC: Absolute. I think hiding is mostly preparing where you’re going and how you’re going to travel. There are many places I can’t go, so why put yourself in that position? I’m trying to go to Europe. 19.In October, at the age of 60, you will be the first head football coach of Notre Dame to ever achieve that title. Does that surprise you? BC: Yes. I think it’s kind of that the current 60 is a little bit different than 25 years ago 60, just in terms of health awareness and the screenings that we have today and all the medical things that allow us to stay healthy. 20. A milestone is coming this season with Knute Rockne. What do you admire about his legacy? BC: I think a lot of people don’t understand the relationship he had with his players. It was one that is transcendent. People talked so much about Rocknes’ showmanship and marketing ability, but the stories I keep hearing now are so much more about how the players loved interacting with him. So that’s what really stands out to me.

