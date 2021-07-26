Who is Responsible for the Decline of Sri Lanka Cricket? | Chase your sport

You cannot change the past. The only thing you can change is the future. People write stories that pretend you can change the past, but you can’t. All you can do about the past is remember it wrong or misinterpret it, and that’s not good for us.

If I have to sum up the story of Sri Lanka Cricket in the recent 5-6 years of their cricket then I think these perceptions of mine will fit pretty much in the frame. Sri Lanka Cricket is struggling to save their existence in the world of cricket as it was in the 90s era. When a team is weak they need leaders like Arjuna Ranatunga or someone like Sourav Ganguly who has challenged the uncertainties and made possible what was impossible in any perception. The famous 2001 Test Series or NatWest Final 2002 are some of the most unforgettable milestones that India’s team has achieved under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly.

Well, who can forget former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga to open their innings in limited overs cricket with Sanath Jayasuriya in 1996 World Cup, which didn’t help them win that world cup but also gave the new road to world cricket with the kind of batting Sanath Jayasuriya did in the first overs of cricket match. Before the ongoing series begins, the former Sri Lanka captain has slammed his records to monetize the game by agreeing with other boards to send the second Indian team.

“This is a second-rate Indian team and their arrival here is an insult to our cricket. I blame the current government for agreeing to play with them because of television marketing needs. India sent their best team to England and sent a weaker side to play here. I blame our board for that.”

Well, if we want to dissect his views and opinions, he is not wrong. Playing cricket for money is something else and playing for passion is a whole different level of cricket. If you don’t play for the passion, the results will be the same as the current situation of Sri Lankan cricket along with many other teams like Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka was in the same phase as these days in their early 90s era but then the players like Kumar Sangakkara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Jayawardene, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas and Tillakaratne Dilshan as the level of cricket at that time was very different from the current overhyped drama of cricket.

Even former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said in his recent conversation:

How many fast bowlers in the world have you seen who can bowl 150 km/h, and how many people are allowed to play this game according to the old wishes?

The ICC has imposed many restrictions, and what do you want? You want TRP, you get it. But when you get to see the characters, you have to lift the restrictions.

There is an embargo on cricket. How can there be three circles in the field? I mean Sachin Tendulkar credit and stop comparing him to Virat Kohli. He didn’t play the era of Sachin Tendulkar, which is like the single era of 50 overs, and then the reverse swing starts literally after 10 overs. Face that with Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shane Warne’s spider Shoaib Akhtar

Each team had its specialists. [Lance] Klusener, Jacques Kallis, Shaun Pollock, Allan Donald, Makhaya Ntini, there were five high quality fast bowlers in each country. How many do you have now? There’s Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, but then what? (sic)

People need to understand how much cricket has evolved and now it is played for money generating business only by the various councils of cricket. Sri Lankan cricket must stick to their values ​​of not playing cricket to generate income from the game. Otherwise the day is not far away when they will struggle to play cricket.