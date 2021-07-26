I like to play tennis. Hitting the ball with a competent stroke, that irresistible thump when it hits the racket’s sweet spot, whoosh – the ball just glides over the net with a graceful backspin. It’s addicting. They call football the beautiful game. It is indeed. Come to the World Cup, I’m glued to the set like a kid, watching cartoons during the day on Saturday mornings. But play tennis? It is the lovely game.

Tennis is one of those sports, such as golf and skiing, that turn otherwise responsible citizens into daydreamers who are willing to hooky if necessary to play a match when the weather is just right.

But if you’re new to town, or want to shake off a little rust from a few years of tennis vacation, what should you do? If golf is your game, simply join a club or introduce yourself on a public golf course. softball? That’s what competitions are for. Ski? Go to the slopes.

But play tennis? It’s a little more complicated than that, especially in a rural area like South County. In general, you need to know other people to get a game going, let alone a weekly game. And that takes time.

A good place to start is the local tennis clubs – informal volunteer organizations run by a few selfless souls who simply love the sport and are eager to encourage others to play it. At the top of that list at every reading is Clare Bunnie Lahey, fondly known as Coach Bunnie for generations yes, generations plural—of South County youth.

Bunnie founded the Lee Tennis Association (LTA) in the 1970s when a certain former star football player from the University of Michigan was President of the United States, and spent the next few decades essentially creating a tennis scene in South County, practically from the start.

Bunnie has dedicated her life to promoting tennis in southern Berkshire County, said Martha Klay, a sole proprietor of the South County tennis scene. She encouraged small children to start playing and to persevere. They eventually become excellent high school players and beyond. That’s why Lee High School always wins the championships. not that get started in high school. That level of tennis starts at the age of five. It starts when someone like Bunnie creates a tennis program for children and the entire community.

No one works harder than Coach Bunnie, says Brian Lavinio, a Williams College student and Pittsfield resident who helps kids coach the LTA. They is the LTA. It’s her baby. She is here more often at this court than at her home.

If you want to start playing, you can use the Lee Tennis Association is a great place to start. There is an excellent tennis program for young people aged five to 16. The four-week program typically runs from late June to late July and is very affordable. And that’s another thing about community tennis – it’s about community; no exclusion. The fees are always ridiculously reasonable and scholarships are available if needed.

The LTA also has adult classes with pros (including absolute beginners), adult walk-in clinics, mixed doubles, league matches, and even a travel team. It is essentially the one-stop-shop for tapping into tennis, regardless of skill level, and reflects Bunnies’ values: inclusion, fair play, generosity and integrity.

Another great place to start is the Berkshire Hills Tennis Association, which hosts six weeks of tennis programs every summer on the Monument Mountain Regional High School courts, complete with tennis pros (parents usually help out when they feel like it, even fetch balls). The second half of the programming starts July 26the and runs for three weeks on Monday and Thursday evenings. Children play from 5 pm to 6 pm, adults from 6:15 pm to 7:30 pm. BHTA programming doesn’t extend beyond these handful of merry summer nights, but it’s a great place to make and meet tennis buddies. The BHTA volunteers helping keep this program going this year are Barbara Watkins, Ellen Brodsky, and Gail and Leonce Roger.

And here’s an insider’s tip: There’s a casual group of men who gather for pick-up games at the MMRHS courts on Saturday and Sunday mornings. The games are loosely hosted by volunteer Peter Nikitas, who has been sending weekly emails to his group Tennistas with weather updates and encouraging people to come and play for nearly 30 years. Morning play ranges from warm enough weather in the spring to warm enough weather in the fall, which in a good year could mean St. Patricks Day to Thanksgiving. If you’re an average player, feel free to drop by and introduce yourself, says Peter. Women are also welcome. The game usually starts at 9am and lasts about two hours. Ever the lord, Peter often supplies extra balls (but please bring some) and always rotates players in games so everyone gets a chance to play.

(There are women’s standings on different days and some mixed doubles too, but you’ll have to earn your way onto those private email lists.)

If you’re wondering where the public (free!) Outdoor Courts in South County are, they are usually here:

mountain Everett High School in Sheffield

French Park in North Egremont

Monument Mountain Regional High School

Stockbridge (Main St and Prospect St)

Lee High School

Greenock Country Club (for LTA members)

Lenox Community Center

Public courts are everywhere, Lavinio says of South County. Buy a can of balls, go out and play and have fun!

Once outdoor play is over, there are two relatively local options for indoor play: the recently renovated Berkshire West Athletic Club on the south side of Pittsfield opposite the Bousquet Ski Area, and the Old Chatham Tennis Club. Both clubs have experienced pros known for excellent instruction.