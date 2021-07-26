Tokyo Olympics Day II: Indian hockey hits new low with 1-7 rout





Also listed are the results of other day II events A series of disappointments early on, followed by a humiliating defeat in the afternoon, ruined India’s Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics. If the avid shooting squad went blank for the second consecutive day, there was an early exit for tennis star Sania Mirza and her debutante partner Ankita Raina in women’s doubles. And then two youngsters, while swimming, failed to qualify for the semi-finals in their respective parts. Gymnast Pranati Nayak from Bengal was also unable to earn a place in the all-round final. But nothing was more grueling than India’s 1-7 defeat at the hands of the world’s number 1 Australia in men’s hockey. The mighty Kookaburras simply played with the Indian defense after the first quarter, scoring at will to comfortably secure their second consecutive win in the league. This was India’s biggest loss since Australian Graham Reid took charge of the team as coach in April 2019. Australia seemed dominant and in full control from the start, scoring goals through Daniel Beale (10th minute), Joshua Beltz (26th), Andrew Flynn Ogilvie (23rd), Jeremy Hayward (21st), Blake Govers (40th, 42nd) and Tim Brand (51st) to secure the easy win. India’s only goal was scored in the 34th minute by Dilpreet Singh. Nervous Sania Sania and Ankita dominated much of their opener against Ukrainian twin sisters Nadiia and Liudmyla Kichenok. The duo ran away with the match, but in a dramatic turn of events, the Kichenok sisters came back from the dead to take a 0-6, 7-6 (0), 10-8 win at the Ariake Tennis Center. Pranati earned a total score of 42,565 across the four categories – floor exercise, jump, uneven bars and balance beam – at the Ariake Gymnastic center. She is now 29th overall at the end of subdivision 2. Pranati was barely given time to prepare after qualifying due to the continental quota following the cancellation of the 9th Senior Asian Championships in China due to the pandemic. Shooters fail In the women’s 10m air rifle event, debutant shooter Yashaswini Singh Deswal recovered from an understated start to 13th with a total score of 574. In the men’s 10m air rifle event, Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar finished 26th and 32nd respectively. Swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel’s campaigns came to an end when the two youths failed to qualify for the semi-finals of their respective events. Srihari managed a time of 54.31s and his men’s 100m backstroke finished in a creditable sixth place. Maana, finished with a time of 1.05.20 behind Donata Katai of Zimbabwe. India Results: Day II Badminton: Women’s Singles — PV Sindhu bt Ksenia Polikarpova (Isr) 21-7, 21-10 boxing: Women’s 51 kg (Round of 32) — Mary Kom bt Miguelina Hernandez Garcia (Dom) 4-1; Men’s 63 kg (Round of 32) – Manish Kaushik lost to Luke McCormack (GBR) 1-4 Gymnastics: Artistic Gymnastics Qualifying – Pranati Nayak failed to qualify for the final in any of the five Artistic Gymnastics events (floor exercises – 10,633 points, jump – 13,466 points, uneven bars – 9,033 points, balance beam – 9,433 points, total 42,565 points in the total-round category) Hockey: Men, Group A – lost to Australia 1-7 Rowing: Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Repechage – Arjun Lal Jat/Arvind Singh finished 3rd in the repechage round to qualify for the semi-finals Shoot: Women’s 10m Air Pistol Qualifier – Manu Bhaker finished 12th, Yashaswini Singh Deswal finished 13th, both failed to make the final; Men’s 10m Air Rifle Qualifier – Deepak Kumar finished 26th, Divyansh Singh Panwar finished 32nd, both failed to qualify for the final; Men’s Skeet Qualifying Day 1: Angad Vir Singh Bajwa was 10th, Mairaj Ahmad Khan was 25th after the first day of qualifying Swimming: Men’s 100m Backstroke Series – Srihari Nataraj finished 27th (54.31s); Women’s 100m Backstroke, Heats — Maana Patel finished 39th (1:05.20s), both failed to qualify for the semi-finals Table tennis: Women’s Singles, Round II — Manika Batra bt Margaryta Pesotska (Ukraine) 4-3 (4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7); Men’s Singles, Round II – Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost to Lam Siu Hang (Hng) 3-4 (7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-5, 9-11, 10-12, 6-11) Tennis: Women’s Doubles (Round I) — Sania Mirza/ Ankita Raina lost to Nadiia Kichenok/Lydumyla Kichenok (Ukr) 6-0, 6-7, 8-10

