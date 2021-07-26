Tokyo 2021 Olympics: Schedule from Hockey to Table Tennis, India on July 26





Indian paddler Manika Batra aims to continue her energetic performance on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and will face Austria’s Sofia Polcanova in the women’s singles table tennis match on July 26 (Monday). The Indian men’s longbow team also plays in the quarter-finals against Kazakhstan. Watch Tokyo 2020 live updates on the events in India on Day 3 (July 26) Tokyo 2020 Medal Count Powerful performances are expected from Indian athletes on Day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as they will be in action in sailing, fencing, swimming, boxing, shooting and hockey. Bhavani Devi will be the first Indian fencer to compete in the Olympics, while the Indian women’s hockey team will play their second match against Germany. The hockey team led by Rani Rampal lost their first game of the Tokyo Olympics 1-5 to the Netherlands. In Tennis, Sumit Nagal, who reached the second round of the men’s singles, will face Daniil Medvedev from Russia tomorrow morning. Check out the live updates of Tokyo 2020 Day 2 and medals here Watch live broadcast of Tokyo 2021 Olympics in India Sony Sports Network has won the rights to the live broadcast of the Tokyo Olympics in India. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will broadcast the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo live with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD. Will Doordarshan broadcast an Olympic event in India live? Being a sporting event of national importance, Doordarshan will broadcast the Tokyo 2021 Olympics live on a terrestrial network and Direct-to-Home platform. Here is India’s schedule at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics on July 26: India Archery Schedule: (Participants and race times) India (Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai) vs Kazakhstan in Men’s Team Eliminations 1/8:06:00 IST India Badminton doubles match time: (Participants and race times) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Gideon Fernaldi/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia) in Men’s Doubles Group A Match: 9:10 AM IST. India Boxing Match: (Participants and race times) Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta (China) in men’s 75kg round of 32: 3:06 PM IST. India Screen Scheme: (Participants and race times) C Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Ben Azizi (Tunisia) in Women’s Saber Individual Table of 64 match: 5:30 am IST. Women’s hockey match schedule in India: (Participants and race times): India vs Germany in Women’s Pool A match: 5:45 PM IST India Sailing Schedule: (Participants and race times) Vishnu Saravanan in Men’s Laser Race: 8:35am IST. Nethra Kumanan in Women’s Laser Radial Race: 11:05 a.m. IST. India Shooting Schedule: (Participants and race times) Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa in Men’s Skeet Event Day 2: 6:30 AM IST. Men’s Skeet Final: 12:20 PM IST. India Swimming Schedule: (Participants and race times) Sajan Prakash in motos 200m Butterfly: 3:45 PM IST. India Table Tennis Schedule: (Participants and race times) Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia (Portugal) in Men’s Singles, Round 2 Match: 6:30 AM IST. Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova (Austria) in women’s singles round 3 match 12:00 pm IST. India Tennis Schedule: (Participants and race times) Sumit Nagal vs Daniil Medvedev (ROC) in Men’s Singles Round 2: Third match after 7:30 am IST start.

