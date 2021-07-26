It is a 2 team AL East Race. The Yankees are not one of them.





BOSTON Imagine if all the baseball we’ve seen this season had never been played. If you’re for the Yankees, especially after another humbling weekend at Fenway Park, you might like that idea: wipe it all out and start over. Of course, that really happened last year, when the pandemic forced the cancellation of the first 102 games for a mini-season with no fans. Their absence was acutely felt here, where history and community are so essential to the experience. Last year wasn’t baseball in my opinion, Red Sox designated batter JD Martinez said recently. Sixty games, man. It was just weird. It was not fun. You could hear the cars driving by on the highway. I’ve never heard that before; it is so quiet. It’s just different when you have the fans there, when everything is back to normal, that’s what you play for.

Martinez fanned in his last at bat on Sunday and became the fourth Red Sox batter to strike out in the seventh inning against the Yankees Domingo German. (One batter had reached on a passed ball.) The Red Sox had no hits or runs and were four behind the Yankees. Then a vintage Fenway rally suddenly and noisily buried the Yankees. The old shrine roared to life as the Red Sox moved in the eighth. A doubly chased German. Another double, two singles and the innings third double crushed Jonathan Loaisiga. Zack Britton retired the side, but two of the outs brought runners home. Red Sox 5, Yankees 4. Cue the Dropkick Murphys. You’re on top of the world, and all of a sudden you’re in free fall and you’re falling fast, said German through a Spanish-speaking interpreter. It is heavy. It’s so hard to even process what happened.

The Yankees (51-47) had a postgame flight to Florida to find out. They follow the Red Sox (61-39) with nine games in the American League East and the second-place Tampa Bay Rays with eight. They are fourth in the race for the two wildcard spots, behind the Rays, the Oakland Athletics and the Seattle Mariners.

In their biggest games, the Yankees looked their worst: 8-18 against the Rays and the Red Sox, but 43-29 against everyone else. They left three out of four this weekend, and while their lone win was impressive, a late comeback on Saturday after a three-way deficit is where the moral victory debate is getting old. Look, it’s been a tough season so far, there’s no doubt about that, said manager Aaron Boone. But it’s to the credit of these guys that they come off the mat again and again, and do it right. However, continuing to compete despite heavy losses is the bare minimum that is expected of professionals; admirable, yes, but hardly an achievement. The real problem is why those losses keep happening. The struggling Yankees did some unusual things for them on Sunday: they stole two bases, put out a sacrifice bunt and even gave up a triple to catcher Gary Sanchez, his second in more than 2000 at bats in his career. But they also encountered two double plays (they led the majors with 94) and saw Giancarlo Stanton strikeout twice with runners in scoring position. Stanton is 7 for 45 (.156) with 21 strikeouts against Boston this season. Boone, who is unsigned this season, had a shaky game of his own. The German who had only recently reclaimed his spot in the rotation had not thrown more than 72 pitches in six weeks, and Boone pulled him back as soon as Alex Verdugo broke the no-hitter on Germans’ 93rd pitch. That seemed sensible enough, but German said he felt strong.

No fatigue at all, he said. Not at all. I felt really good. When I started the game, the first inning felt good and as the innings went on I actually felt better. I was able to get into a really good rhythm and be more aggressive attacking the zone.

Verdugos double, which jumped over the wall in front of the bullpen in right field with one jump, led the Yankees to bring in Loaisiga for his second appearance since a stint on the Covid injured list. According to the rule, Boone had to use him at least three batters, but he held him in for a fourth consecutive basehit, a ringing double by Enrique Hernandez. In that case, Boone said, he liked the right matchup. With no outs and runners on second and third base, Boone called on lefthanded Britton, a groundball specialist, but only advanced the corner infielders. A soft, routine grounder to shortstop tied the game. In hindsight, that’s the one I kind of ask myself about: should we have just sold out with no outs there? said Boonen. That is certainly debatable. The Yankees expect to activate outfielder Aaron Judge and catcher Kyle Higashioka from the Covid injury list this week against the Rays, and third baseman Gio Urshela returned on Sunday. But after nearly 100 games a well-known and reassuring benchmark, it’s clear that whoever you choose for this is a two-team race for the division title. Worse, for the Yankees, both the Rays and the Red Sox are only getting better. Tampa Bay just traded with Minnesota for a leading slugger, Nelson Cruz, and the Red Sox will soon welcome an ace, Chris Sale, who threw 64 pitches on Sunday with his rebuilt left elbow in the minors. There’s only one team Chris Sale can add, and that’s us, said Red Sox Manager Alex Cora. And everyone knows what he means. The Yankees were able to resist Friday’s trading deadline, but it may be too late to make a difference.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/25/sports/baseball/yankees-red-sox-AL-East.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos