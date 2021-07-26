Sports
Provincial associations are ready to seek powers to handle cricket matters
ISLAMABAD: The top representatives of the six provincial cricket associations will demand financial and administrative powers when they hold a key meeting with the Pakistan Cricket Boards (PCB) top brass at the council’s headquarters in Lahore tomorrow (Tuesday).
The meeting to be attended by PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer and Director Domestic High Performance Nadeem Khan will discuss the future conduct of the selected associations (first boards). The administrative and financial hurdles currently encountered by these early boards are expected to be resolved for effective operation.
When The News approached a PCB official, he confirmed that he would organize such a meeting on July 27.
Yes, the meeting is intended to discuss several issues facing the first boards regarding smooth running and the arrangements that the PCB has planned for the provincial authorities during the domestic season which has already started, he said.
The News has learned that the early boards are facing multiple difficulties in generating county-level cricket activities, including financial and administrative issues. With inter-city cricket already underway, the majority of associations have not yet received financial support from the PCB.
These early board officials have absolutely no idea how much the PCB or the sponsors will pass on to the six associations for carrying out activities for the season.
We are in the process of recruiting sponsors for the first boards. Three associations Central, Sindh and Southern have already secured sponsorship while the rest of the three will be soon. The PCB has already decided to have two sponsor representatives on each of the first boards. Three already have, while the rest will have them in due course, the official added.
Three of the associations also have directors in addition to the chairman. However, the point of great concern is that these federations face difficulties when it comes to financial, administrative and team selection. The PCB has yet to move through these associations when it comes to handling team affairs at the city level. The PCB is directly related to the appointment of the coaches to take care of the city teams. All coaches receive daily newspapers and other fees directly without the active participation of the provincial associations. In the absence of managers, coaches even handle financial matters without the knowledge of the respective associations.
The News has also learned that Tuesday’s meeting will also discuss the importance of having a manager with each city team, in addition to the stress of getting a true picture of the amount each provincial association will receive (either through sponsors or through the PCB) to run the domestic cricket business.
There was news that each federation will get about Rs 400 million for the season. Later, there were rumors that each of the first boards will get around Rs 100 million to reinvest it in the activities of cricket teams in different age groups.
We also want the associations to generate school and college level cricket activities. The discussion to that effect is also on the July 27 meeting agenda, the PCB official said.
It is believed that the meeting discussion will revolve around delegating all related powers to the associations rather than keeping them at the PCB.
