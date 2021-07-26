First winner in the spotlight: Carlos Alcaraz | ATP tour

#NextGenATP Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz won three of the top four places to capture his first ATP Tour title at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.

The 18-year-old became the youngest tour-level winner since an 18-year-old Kei Nishikori triumphed in Delray Beach 13 years ago, and the youngest from Spain since Rafael Nadal, who was eight days younger when he triumphed in Sopot in 2004.

ATPTour.com overtook Alcaraz after beating Richard Gasquet in Sunday’s final.

How did you start playing tennis and what are some of your early memories of the sport?

Thanks to my father, I started playing tennis when I was four years old. He was also a professional tennis player and he started teaching me how to play tennis. I have a club near my house and I passed it all the time. I would play tennis and soccer with my friends.

When did you know you wanted to be a professional tennis player?

I think when I was 14 years old, when I started traveling the world. In Spain I started winning tournaments – national, international – so I realized that I can be a professional tennis player. I have worked hard for that and I am achieving my dreams.

Your coach Juan Carlos Ferrero has been a very important person in your life. What do you remember from when you first met him? What makes him so special, not only as a coach, but also as a mentor and friend?

The first time I met him was at his academy. I went to the academy to train with some players from there and one day he told me he wanted to train with me. I was shocked. That was the first time I met him, on the track. Of course he is a mentor to me. He’s also a friend, so he’s everything to me.

What do you think is the most important lesson he taught you?

I think the most important thing he taught me is that I have to play every point at the same level. I have to be calm in the difficult moments and play very, very aggressive. I think this is the most important thing I learned from him.

You get a lot of attention from an early age, with a lot of people wanting to talk to you, compare to Rafael Nadal. How did you handle the pressure so well?

I try not to think about that. I always say the same – I’m focused on my [path]. I’m still learning, still growing up, still kind to everyone and still focused on my [path].

Today was a big day for you to win your first title. What are some of your next goals and your biggest goals?

My goal for this year was to reach the Top 50. I think I am now [close], so if I’ve reached this goal, I’m going to set another goal for the end of the season. My biggest goal is to become the number 1 in the world and I work hard for that.

Off the course you like to play golf in your spare time. What are some of the other things you enjoy doing, even if they are not sports related?

I [also] like things outside of sports. I really enjoy spending time with family, friends, doing things with friends. When I’m done with a tournament, I like to go to my house to spend time with friends and family.

If you could have dinner with three celebrities in the world, who would you choose and why?

I do not know. Let’s say Rafa, Federer and Djokovic (laughs).

How much do you look up to those three guys as legends of the sport?

I grew up watching them win tournaments, win Grand Slams and I think they’re three of the best in history. For me it’s great to play against them on the same track. I am a happy man to learn from them.

You already get a lot of fans. What would you like them to know about you as a person, not a tennis player?

Let’s just say I’m very friendly. I am an open person, so you can talk to me about anything.

You look good qualifying for the Next Gen ATP Finals this year. Of course you are now celebrating your first ATP Tour title, but how important is that to go to Milan this year?

For me it is unbelievable. It’s a goal. For me it would be great to play the Next Gen ATP Finals against the best #NextGenATP players of the year. I would enjoy that moment.