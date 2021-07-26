UVM’s Todd Woodcroft explains the benefits of going the college hockey route





More than a quarter of players hired in 2021 NHL Draft are college players/recruits

The NCAA continues to be well represented in the NHL Draft. This year’s NHL Draft featured 56 college players or recruits and accounted for more than a quarter of the 223 total selections. In addition to producing design talent, the NCAA has become an attractive route for high-level players outside of North America. UVM head coach Todd Woodcroft for men’s hockey thinks the academic and social aspects of the college game have drawn more players to this path. “In the 80s, a lot of the best players were Canadians who came to play, then it flipped so there were so many Americans. Now you see Europeans,’ said Woodcroft. “Families of these young players recognize that there are only 770 jobs in the NHL, or whatever the number is. That’s very hard to achieve, so if you’re not going to be an NHL player, you need something to fall back on.” .” On the other hand, the NHL has seen so many players excel after spending time in the NCAA. The winner of the 2021 Norris Trophy, awarded to the league’s best defender, was awarded to Adam Fox of the New York Rangers. Fox played three seasons at Harvard University before making his professional debut. Colorado defenseman and former Hobey Baker winner Cale Makar was a Norris finalist this season and he played for UMass for two years. Woodcroft believes the NCAA schedule allows players to develop more than other leagues. “If you can train four times a week, Monday through Friday, and you’re still getting two games a week on Friday and Saturday nights against very competitive opponents, you’re going to develop much better,” Woodcroft said. “In the professional leagues, especially NHL, you don’t practice much. The schedule is so tough. Back-to-back games, four games a week, sometimes you play 19 games in a month, so where’s the development time for young players?” UVM men’s hockey will have five NHL Draft picks on its roster for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

