Blue Jays takeaways: it was a story of opportunity and many of them lost in New York

The view from Deep Left Field of the Blue Jays’ 5-4 defeat to the Mets Sunday in New York:

The Mets made the biggest mistakes in this game, but they were able to overcome them due to some erratic work from a few Blue Jays relievers and, most importantly, an almost complete inability of Toronto hitters to get through in big places. .

The Jays have only two games left in the National League parks this season — barring an improbable trip to the World Series — so we won’t be dealing with the silliness of pitchers who bat much more often, but Mets manager Luis Rojas stepped in. really got into it in the bottom of the fifth inning by sending starter Rich Hill to the plate with two ups and two outs and New York in the first 1-0.

Hill had pitched five innings with a four-hit shutout ball so far, but had been out of trouble all afternoon. He hadn’t thrown a clean inning yet and had allowed the leadoff-man to reach four times, three on doubles. His seasoned knowledge and 68mph curveball had managed to get him out unscathed, but there was no need to show that he had been dominant enough to have a real chance to build on a small lead, from the to go away.

The 41-year old struckout to end the fifth, then climbed the mound and hit the first batter he faced, George Springer. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled him to third place, Hill walked Marcus Semien and the Mets-start day was over.

It was a spectacular waste of a runscoring situation to allow Hill to bat in the bottom of the fifth, and he ended up leaving the game without another out. The Jays scored all three runners Hill left behind, the big blow a two-run single from new clearer Bo Bichette.

But that hit stood out because it was one of only three the Jays had all day with runners in scoring position — in a whopping 19 attempts.

That cost the Jays the game, despite the bullpen imploding to give up four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Leadoff doubles into first, second and fourth base never made it past second base. The Jays had runners in second and third with one out in the eighth, trailing by one run and … nil.

You can’t ask your bats to save you every game, but when opportunities arise like they did for the Jays on Sunday, you need to take advantage at least a few times.

The Jays shot themselves in the foot more than once – Springer was caught trying to steal third with one out in the first inning and Alejandro Kirk was eliminated first by catcher Tomas Nido in the fifth after Ross Stripling bunted on a pitch thrown. But the Mets returned those favors by throwing out slow-footed James McCann trying to steal third to finish eighth and Edwin Diaz putting the tying run in scoring position in the ninth with a 100mph wild pitch to Bichette who a few meters from the board.

It’s easy to blame the bullpen and yes, Ryan Borucki gave up a two-run tying homerun to Pete Alonso in the sixth inning on a slider that went neither down nor in enough. It wasn’t a great pitch and a great batter made him pay. Perhaps even worse was the fact that Jacob Barnes threw four consecutive two-strike changeups to pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil with two on and two out in a tie later in the inning. The first three missed the zone and the fourth, predictably, was punched into the hole in the center right for what ended up being the game-winning double.

There is no shame in going out on the road and losing two out of three games to a team that is in first place. The frustration, as it has been for almost the entire first 95 games of the season, is that it felt like the Jays could have beaten the series just as easily.

There’s one more team waiting for first place, as the Jays open a four-game set at Fenway Park on Monday night. It’s buyers entering Friday’s trade deadline anyway, but a good show in Boston — the Jays are 4-7 against the Red Sox this season — would make those upcoming deadline additions much more impactful.

Mike Wilner is a Toronto baseball columnist for the Star and host of the ‘Deep Left Field’ baseball podcast. Follow him on Twitter: @wilnerness