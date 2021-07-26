Cricket footwork moves under the roof in Nagpur | Cricket News





NAGPUR: Sumedh Kamble asks Rama Rao, his coach, to bowl a little faster. Rao, standing behind a bowling machine, adjusts it and delivers a bouncer at 80mph. Sumedh pulls it and the locked arena fills with an echo of the bat hitting the ball.

Such voices continue to reverberate in Sportscel, a rooftop cricket academy at Mankapur Stadium. It is one of the branches that has moved into the shadows and has given growth to a specialized coaching culture in the city. The concept has a few astro-grass practice fields encased on three sides with awnings and placed under lighting.

Such a cricket facility is a blessing especially during the rainy season as there is no delay. Although the city has been pouring lately, young cricketers can be seen attending the modified batting sessions at Sportscel, in western Nagpur.

The other such centers in the city are Nagpur Cricket Academy (NCA) in the south west of Nagpur, a club registered with VCA and the newly established center in the east of Nagpur Just Cricket by Pradeep Yadav, a coach certified by the International Cricket Council Academy (ICCA).

More than 50 percent of our players are cricketers from VCA or other academies and they come here for extra practice, says Mohit Reddy, owner of Sportscel.

We are a skill specific center and not a team specific club. We do not intend to build a team but want to provide tailor-made facilities. If a player wants to bat for 30 minutes to 3 hours, he can come. If anyone wants coaching, we have former Ranji Trophy players Azhar Sheikh and Sanjog Binkar to hone their skills, says Reddy. The concept is already a big hit in the big cities.

Similar facilities are at NCA, the city’s largest club owned by Madhav Bakre, whose idea is completely BCCI season specific. The domestic season starts between late September and early October. It is also the time when our city witnesses prolonged rainfall. To ensure that NCA players are better prepared for the season, we have switched to the rooftop system for uninterrupted training, said Bakre. Players like Akshay Wadkar and Yash Rathod are products of NCA.

