Daniel Lynch leads the KC Royals to a series sweep

With Danny Duffy and Brady Singer ended up on the injured list Tuesday with a left flexor strain and right shoulder fatigue, respectively, the KC Royals’ starting rotation was short with a pair of pitchers heading into the club’s three-game home series with Detroit this weekend. The deficit paved the way for Daniel Lynch’s return to the majors for a second chance.

The big question before his start against the Tigers Sunday was whether Lynch could recover from his earlier brief visit to the big league in May, when he registered a meager 15.75 ERA and gave up 14 earned runs in only eight innings. The answer came in the form of a spectacular performance that helped the Royals to a 6-1 victory to finish a Detroit sweep. The win marks the club’s fifth in a row and equaled its longest winning streak of 2021.

After having lasted only 2.2 innings and giving up four runs (three earned) against the Tigers on May 13, Lynch erased that bad performance by wiping them out for eight innings on Sunday afternoon. He struckout four batters and allowed no walks. Though he stalled in the top of the second inning by giving up a few hits to Robbie Grossman and Willi Castro, Lynch nodded and caused Zack Short to ground out to end the threat.

From then on, things went mostly smoothly for the rookie, who retired 10 consecutive batters until the sixth inning. By eliminating the Tigers until he gave way to the bullpen to start the ninth, Lynch not only dropped his ERA to 7.88, but most importantly, he got his first Major League win and a lot of confidence going forward.

The KC Royals showed their strength in their weekend sweep of the Tigers.

Lynch didn’t take the KC Royals victory on his own, as he had offensive support. Kansas City tapped Detroit starter Tarik Skubal for four runs in the first inning alone. Although Salvador Perez made a three-run shot to give the Royals the early lead, it was the struggling Jorge Soler who also proved to be a major contributor.

After Perez’s homer, Soler busted one himself, a three-run version to give KC a 4-0 lead. He then hit another homer to make it 5-0 in the bottom of the third. Soler’s two home runs gave him four in his past five games, and he now has eleven in the year, five of which will come in July.

Soler wasn’t the only Royal to share in the power that wealth attained this weekend. Carlos Santana hit two homeruns in the three-game run, including a three-run explosion that helped the Royals win 9-8 on Saturday. And Ryan O’Hearn’s three-run shot Friday broke an early tie to give Kansas City an eventual 5-3 victory.

What’s next for the KC Royals ahead of the trading deadline this week?

The sudden display of power from the KC Royals, while unexpected, has given them a soaring charge that has helped the short-handing pitching staff win the last five games, including sweeps from the Tigers and Brewers, two hot teams that have been in their match. ups come against Kansas City.

These five straight wins have pushed the Royals to fourth place in the American League Central over the Twins (they are 1.5 games ahead of Minnesota and their .433 win rate is better than the Twins’ .420). And it looks like the team is finally clicking.

Fans can only speculate what the Royals will do with a few key players like Whit Merrifield before the trading deadline closes around Friday. For now, though, they need to enjoy their winning streak – the Royals kick off a four-game home run against the leading White Sox Monday at 7:10 PM CDT.

