Barnsley walking cricketer, 78, reveals how the sport helped beat depression





Kate Mason, 78, has suffered from depression since adolescence. Despite trying a spate of treatments, including drugs, counseling, and various therapies, nothing could help improve her inner sadness. Register to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cutting through the noise read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> read more The four matches that will determine the fate of the Yorkshire CCC County Championship During the pandemic, from Barnsley, Ms. Mason, a retired high school teacher and university lecturer, also noticed that her mental health was beginning to deteriorate. But after coming across an advertisement for walking cricket in her local community, Ms Mason said her life has changed after she jumped into the deep end and the game started. Walking Cricket was developed in 2019 as a new concept to make cricket accessible to older adults, or those who are semi-retired or retired. No running is allowed and a softer ball is played. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9826%"/> Pictured, Kate Mason, 78, who has suffered from depression since adolescence but since she started cricket walking 14 months ago, said her mental health has improved dramatically and she will soon be moving to Emerald Headingley Stadium to play in a match. Photo credit: Submitted photo Ms Mason said: Until now I had never touched a cricket ball or bat in my life, let alone participated in a game, so this was a leap of faith on my part. Walking cricket has changed my outlook on life and myself. Since Ms Mason, originally from Sheffield, and her husband took the course in Barnsley 14 months ago, she said her mental health has improved dramatically and she will soon be heading to Emerald Headingley Stadium to play a match. She said, “How’s that for an achievement!” < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75.0319%"/> In June of this year there will be a match at Emerald Headingley Stadium. Since Kate Mason, 78, started playing cricket in Barnsley 14 months ago, she said her mental health has improved dramatically and she will soon be heading to Emerald Headingley Stadium to play a match. Photo credit: Tony Johnson/JPIMedia Kendal James, the contestant manager for the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation, added: “Our walking cricket programs have become increasingly popular and have positively influenced so many participants, such as Kate. “It’s great to hear, especially after the hardships they’ve been through over the past year. “We are now looking to do some research on this program to further demonstrate its health and wellness benefits while reducing isolation among older adults.” In the region, about 250 participants take part in the sport in more than 10 walking cricket clubs run by the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.7908%"/> Pictured is Will Saville, the director of the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation – the charity arm of the Yorkshire Cricket Club. In the region, around 250 participants take part in walking cricket in more than 10 clubs run by the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation. Photo credit: Submitted photo In South Yorkshire, two clubs run in Barnsley, while other groups can be found in Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster. While Wakefield, Huddersfield and Leeds groups are run in West Yorkshire and elsewhere there are also groups in Whitby, Harrogate and Hull. Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on the site, get free access to our app, and receive exclusive offers for members. Click here to subscribe.

