News – Table tennis Australia





Published Mon 26 Jul 2021 Jian Fang Lay continued to make Olympic history today, as she qualified for the third round of the women’s table tennis tournament at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, while David Powell’s Olympic campaign was halted in the second round by Slovakian Wang. Six-time Olympian Lay defeated no. 28 seeded Qian Li (POL) in six games at the end of a thrilling 52-minute game (11-7, 11-6, 5-11, 10-12, 11-4, 11-4). By reaching the third round of women’s singles, Lay equaled her best Olympic result achieved in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, which is also the best ever result for an Australian in women’s singles at the Olympics. Lay got off to a good start and showed remarkable composure as she won the first two games against the 2018 European champions. The Pole – who is also a top 50 player in the world rankings – managed to change the momentum and bring the third game back, before denying Lay a game point at 9-10 in the fourth and restoring parity in two games. The Australian started the crucial fifth game with a 6-2 run and never looked back, finishing the game 4-2 and qualifying through to the next round, where she faced No. 12 seed Ying Han of Germany. After the game, a delighted Lay said the advice from Australian head coach John Murphy was very helpful as she tried to resist Li’s comeback in the fifth game. “The coach kept saying ‘more patience, more patience!’ “It just feels great. She’s European champion, so I’m so happy I won,” Lay said. Murphy said the German player Lay will face in the next round plays a similar style to Li, and the win is a big confidence boost. “But so far Jian has done it one point at a time, let alone one game at a time, so we’ll enjoy this for now and hopefully get her back in good shape for the next round,” he said. In men’s singles, David Powell made his second Olympic debut after going straight to the second round. Despite a valiant effort, Powell was unable to match Slovakia’s No. 24 seed Yang Wang and had to concede defeat in straight sets (4-11, 4-11, 3-11, 3-11). “Obviously it wasn’t the result I was looking for,” Powell said. “It was a very tough game. In terms of his style of play, he is probably one of the best defenders in the world and unfortunately we can’t practice enough against that particular style. In the end he was just too good and today was not my day. “But it was great to get some feeling on the field. Now we need to rebuild and focus for our team’s game against Japan on Sunday night. “It is a great honor to be a two-time Olympian. Making Rio was already a dream come true. I’ve been working full-time for the past five or six years, so of course that made training harder, but I’m excited to be here,” he said. Jian Fang Lay is the only Australian player left in the Tokyo 2020 table tennis Singles draw and will be back on the court tomorrow Tuesday for her third round match against Han. GALLERY



