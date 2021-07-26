If the shots don’t fall during the Olympics, it won’t be a surprise when the United States team will | News, Sports, Jobs

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Kevin Durant had a chance. Then another about 20 seconds later.

Jrue Holiday had one. So did Zach LaVine and Bam Adebayo.

The US had five attempts at crucial possession of their latest basketball fail and all came up to no avail.

Not only did that cause the Americans to lose 83-76 against France on Sunday-evening, but it also showed that their troubles could last well beyond their Olympic opening game.

Because if a team can’t shoot, it’s not going to win.

“The ball goes in or it doesn’t” That said US national coach Gregg Popovich.

It certainly didn’t fall much for the US on Sunday. The Americans finished on 36% shooting overall and were 10 for 32 (31%) from a 3-point range.

Durant, who has a myriad of US scoring records and should break more in this tournament, was 1 for 6 on three-pointers. Jayson Tatum was 1 for 5. Damian Lillard was 3 for 9.

These are All-NBA players who shoot from a three-point arc that is closer than they are used to.

“Sometimes you take pictures and sometimes you don’t”, said Popovich. “It’s not about which aspect of the game you win or lose. It’s an accumulation of everything that happened during the match.”

The Americans undoubtedly had a difficult preparation for these Olympics. Their practice schedule was cut from five to four games after Bradley Beal was placed in health and safety protocols and was ultimately unable to travel to Japan. Another player had to be replaced when Kevin Love dropped out injured.

And with Holiday, Khris Middleton and Devin Booker not joining the team until Saturday after missing training camp while playing in the NBA Finals, nearly half of the players missed part or all of the warmup for the Olympics. Play.

That means the Americans have to simplify their script, at least in the beginning. There are few advanced offensive sets because they just haven’t had the time to learn them.

But that shouldn’t mean that the shooting suffers.

And they can’t afford it right now, knowing that they don’t have much else to rely on after such a short time together.

Booker missed a three-pointer that could have extended a two-point lead with 2:09 to go. Evan Fournier’s three-pointer gave France the lead before the Americans lost several chances to recapture it.

Durant got good views of the basket on both of his 3s during the five-shot possession that started with his miss with 44 seconds left. He had 25 seconds left and Holiday missed one to end possession.

‘We gave them five chances in a row’ France center Rudy Gobert said.

Durant, with two Olympic gold medals and an MVP award from the 2010 FIFA World Cup, never got into a rhythm while battling dirty trouble.

But he was not particularly sharp during exhibition games, when the Americans were beaten by Nigeria and Australia. With such a strong finish to his NBA season, it’s a premature slump for the US

The good news for the Americans was that Holiday was better than they could have hoped for after arriving late on Saturday night – this after partying with the Milwaukee Bucks after their NBA Championship on Tuesday.

He seems to be meeting some of the needs of the Americans, providing a stable point guard play, while being able to defend even more physically than in the NBA.

If a few more guys of his level join in starting in the Americans’ next game against Iran, the Americans think they could be a very different team from the one that slacked off late against the French.

“We still have a chance to reach our goal,” vacation said, “and being consistent is the best way to do it.”