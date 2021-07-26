‘Almost Christmas Eve’: coaches happy with autumn football return | Sport

Friday will be a milestone day for high school sports in Southwest Virginia.

The day marks the official first day of practice of the VHSL for football.

Like volleyball, cross country and golf, the fall 2020 football season was robbed of both players and coaches by the pandemic.

In the spring there was a shortened run. While most were happy with some sort of season, it wasn’t the same as football in the fall.

The regular season in Southwest Virginia begins on August 26 with Ridgeview visiting JI Burton.

All other schools in Mountain 7 and Cumberland District begin their season on August 27.

Here are some thoughts from soccer coaches from around the region on returning to a more familiar type of gridiron season.

Garrett Amburgey, Abingdon

Our football team has learned not to take anything for granted.

We were very hungry to play soccer in the spring as we didn’t get a chance to join in the fall.

The challenge now is the rapid turnaround from ending a season in mid-April to transitioning into our off-season training sessions. We are looking forward to playing football again on those autumn evenings.

Jacob Caudill, JI Burton

It feels good to be back in a normal environment, normal planning, normal practices.

Last year was tough. All summer and fall we could lift, but couldn’t use a ball, and all the different limitations made it difficult.

It made it difficult for the kids because all they could do was train and run. But they couldn’t play football on the field, so they started to lose interest.

I think it has been carried over to this year.

Spring just wasn’t a fun season, everything was crammed into a short season, with other sports overlapping. This year will be fun and very different, and we are grateful for that.

Jeremy Houseright, Gate City

It’s good to be back to normal.

It will be fun for these kids to get the full experience of high school football after not getting that experience in the spring.

Nick Johnson, Thomas Walker

I think it’s great for the kids to get a little bit back to normal.

Last year was tough for these kids, more mentally than anything. I think everyone is excited to get started.

Cheyenne Osborne, Rye Cove

It’s so great to be back on a regular schedule.

It’s great to have our workouts in a normal setting, planning with a full schedule and real Friday night lighting.

It was heartbreaking for all seniors in all sports last year.

Gives us a reason to put things in perspective and not take the time we now have for granted.

Mike Rhodes, Eastside

It was a huge relief to be back to normal as much as possible.

For the first time we were able to do some 7v7 and it was funny because some of the sophomores had never competed before and didn’t know what to expect.

The stress of COVID and its guidelines was real.

It’s good to relax and just be about the kids and football.

While we have always cleaned our facilities and our equipment, I think COVID has helped us improve those aspects with the new cleaning equipment we have received from our province.

Numbers are good, and I think kids are just more than ready to get out and be together.

It’s almost Christmas Eve as we wait for that first time to come back to a packed Carl McConnell Stadium. It makes you dizzy to think about.

I would say fans will come out in droves this year to watch football in person again this season.

Bradley Rickey, John Battle

Just felt really fast with the fast turnaround. I’m glad I can start again in the fall.

Todd Tiller, Ridgeview

The kids and coaches are so excited that things will at least look normal.

I’m sure there will be some protocols and procedures that we will have to follow. And who knows, maybe that will become the new norm for a few seasons.

At least the kids can play a full fall season and the cheerleaders, band and all the fans can attend all the games and provide the Friday night environment we missed last year.

Travis Turner, Union

It’s great to be back with no restrictions.

Our kids are excited to compete and our community is excited to pack the park this year.

With the shortened off-season schedule this summer, our athletes competing in spring sports missed some early strength and conditioning days. At Union High School, that’s a good thing.

We want our athletes to play every sport they can to help this school be competitive in everything.

We will have to continue to emphasize our lifting program throughout the season to catch up with some of our athletes in the weight room. We are delighted that there is football and our children are delighted to be able to play.