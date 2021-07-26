Tokyo Olympics: Sharath Kamal storms to pre-quarter finals in men’s singles table tennis





After a helpless journey on Day 2, India expected a superior performance from their competitors on Day 3 of the Olympics. It was a brilliant start to Day 3 as India’s first Olympic fencer Bhavani Devi had a success on his debut, reaching the round of 32. The Indian men’s archery team with Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai advanced to the quarter-finals. Sharath Kamal took on Portuguese Tiago Apolonia to win the match 4-2 in the round 2 of the men’s table tennis singles. ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics: Fencing – India’s Bhavani Devi beats Tunisia’s Ben Azizi on debut First set Tiago Apolonia dominated the first leg against Sharath Kamal 11-2. The Indian reception was poor in the first set, failing to review Tiago’s serve. Second series After losing the first game 11-2, Sharath Kamal won the second 11-8. The match ended 1-1. The second set was a statement by Sharath Kamal, who took the first five points in a row. Tiago saved two game points, but he was unable to beat the Indian paddler. third set To make something happen in the match, Sharath Kamal dominated the third game 11-5. After the Indian veteran quickly said goodbye to his opponent, he found his rhythm again. fourth set Tiago Apolonia discovered an answer to Sharath Kamal’s spin, tied it up with a great forehand to win the fourth game 11-9. It was an exciting fourth set, in which the two players were in a dead heat until the end. Apolonia hit back in the fourth game to make it 2-2 against Sharath Kamal. ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics: Indian men’s team advances to quarter-finals of Archery team event Fifth set Sharath Kamal looked more confident into the fifth set after a decent start. Tiago Apolonia was found to have been outsmarted by the Indian veteran. The Indian table tennis player advanced to the third round. sixth set The two players created strength, aligned they went for a shot. It was a top set where Sharath Kamal defeated his opponent. Sharath Kamal won the match 4-2 after six sets in his best of seven encounters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/sports/tokyo-olympics-sharath-kamal-storms-to-the-pre-quarterfinals-in-table-tennis-mens-singles-400639 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos