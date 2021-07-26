Hand coughs up lead in ninth, Nats get swept by O’s (updated)

Caught in a bad riddle with no easy answer, the nationals can’t seem to decide whether they have more trouble keeping opponents at bay or if their sagging attack is putting extra undue pressure on a pitching staff that’s stretched thin.

Actually, both are intertwined, and one sweep of Ryan Zimmerman’s bat turned out to be nearly enough to save the Nats from a sweep and temporarily end the debate and stop a three-game slip. Zimmerman hit a leading three-run homer to score four runs, but Brad Hand was unable to hold onto a lead in the ninth inning as the Orioles won 5-4 to complete a weekend sweep on Sunday-afternoon.

“Every loss is tough, but this one is tough,” manager Davey Martinez said in his post-match Zoom session with reporters. “You pass the ball to your closer in the ninth inning, you don’t expect that. It was a tough one.”

With five days to go before the July 30 trade deadline, the Nats are 45-53 and fourth in the National League East, although they will still be close to the first Mets if they can warm up quickly. to become. If the hope was to use this weekend’s interleague series to entice general manager Mike Rizzo to be added to the roster for the stretch run, Washington still has a lot of work to do.

And one day when the attack—well, Zimmerman at least—came to life, Martinez faced a new dilemma: a shutdown that self-destructed when his team’s season hangs by a thread.

“You know what? We have to put it behind us,” said Martinez. “What we have to do now – this is a difficult time of the year for players, I can tell you. Everyone worries about being traded, everyone hears rumours. We need to stay focused on the present. That’s what we have to do. …Can’t help these three losses. We have to come back tomorrow and play against a team in our division, the Phillies, and we have to come back and try to win that first game tomorrow.”

Leading by one run in the ninth, Hand ran into immediate problems by hitting Maikel Franco with a 0-2 breaking pitch. Ryan McKenna singled, pinch-hitter Austin Hays walked and Pat Valaika tied the game with a sacrifice fly to right field. Pinch-hitter Ramn Uras grounded to third, but McKenna sprinted home to beat Carter Kieboom’s throwing to the plate at the choice of the fielder, a game confirmed by video review.

“You don’t want to start hitting the guy(s) I was 0-2 ahead of him,” Hand said. Slider left me, tried to bury one. I felt like I had four pitches in the inning, I was in a first and third no-one out situation that I couldn’t get out of. ”

Hand said he can do nothing but take the frustration of a disheartening loss and spend a weekend cleaning up in his gear bag and heading to Philadelphia to try and straighten the ship.

“Every loss hurts, but we know where we stand,” he said. “We know we have to win ball games now. The offense did well to come back and get some runs. You know, it sure stinks, sure.”

As one of the veteran Nationals whose names have been circulating in trade rumors – should Rizzo decide to sell and look ahead – Hand is on familiar ground. He has one eye on the present but can’t help but wonder what the future holds.

“I don’t think it really affects us,” Hand said. “We are all professionals and we all show up to do our job. For me personally, I’ve been through the trade talks before and traded. Every day you come here you are a National and you have to prepare to win that game today. I think we all know the situation we’re in, but we’re fighting to get wins and trying to play through this last week and get as many wins as possible.”

right-handed Paolo Espino didn’t throw badly, but the three solo home runs the Nationals starter gave up on an 88-degree afternoon in a margin that favors hitters in warm weather put the Nats in an early hole.

“I feel like I threw well, just a few mistakes, some bad locations,” Espino said. “Maybe a couple. Maybe bad decisions on fields.”

Add to that the fact that the Nats’ aggressive approach at plate played right into the left arm of Orioles starter John Means, who loved to challenge them, spark contact and keep his outfielders busy.

Even when the Nats made Means work, he prevailed. And once the lefty escaped a jam in the first inning, he was not seriously threatened until Zimmerman erased the Orioles’ 3-1 lead in the sixth.

Alcides Escobar was hit by a pitch and Trea Turner singled to left-center on a ball that ate short stop Valaika. After Juan Soto skied to the middle on a broken bat swing and Josh Bell batted swinging on a 3-2 fastball, Zimmerman ended the drought with one swing. He connected on a 1-0 four seamer who sailed over the wall in the middle for a 4-3 Nationals lead.

Zimmerman’s homer aside, the Nationals were 2-for-23 with runners in scoring position in the weekend sweep, which has to be resolved.

“In those situations, we have to look for the ball a bit and chase (not) a lot of bad breaking balls,” Martinez said. “We have to get the ball in the attack zone and stay in the center of the field – and hit the balls that are in the attack zone. … We’ve done it before, we scored some runs before we got to this series and it just went away. So we have to come back to that.”

Espino worked five innings and gave up three runs on five hits with a walk and a career best of six strikeouts. From there, Martinez turned the game over to the Nationals bullpen.

Kyle Finnegan retired the side, worked around a single with two outs by DJ Stewart in the sixth and walked Domingo Leyba with one out in the seventh. Daniel Hudson brought Austin Wynns to a third strike to end the seventh, then had to sit while the Orioles bulpen needed 30 pitches to get through the top of the eighth unscathed.

When Hudson returned to the Orioles in the bottom of the frame, he was out of focus. Singles by Cedric Mullins and Trey Mancini put runners on first and second base with no outs. But Hudson caused Ryan Mountcastle to ground into a 4-6-3 double play and hurled Stewart to a 3-2 heater to strand the tying run at third base.

In the beginning, it looked like the offensive woes would again plague the Nats, who loaded the bases with no outs in the first against Means, but got away with only one run for a short-lived 1-0 lead. Escobar was embarrassed with a pitch, Turner singled to the middle and Soto walked before Zimmerman went into a fielder’s choice with one out.

The lead only lasted until the bottom of the inning, when Espino served an 89 mph two-seamer on a 2-0 count that put Mancini in left field for his 19th homer.

Espino served up another solo blast in the second when Franco jumped on a 3-2 breaking ball and shoved it into left field. Franco thought he had walked, but then struckout for his 10th homer of the season.

In the fourth Baltimore, McKenna took Espino deep for a 3-0 lead. His first major league homer came from a 91 mph four-seamer clearing the wall in the center right back Victor Robles’ jump.

As the Orioles filled up their lead, Means closed the Nats in an efficient manner. He gave up a single to Bell early in the fourth, but Bell was quickly cleared when Zimmerman grounded into a 6-4-3 double play. Means retired 14 of 15 after the bases were loaded to open the game. The southpaw needed just four pitches to put the Nats in order in the fifth.

After dropping four in a row at a critical time of the season, the collective courage of the Nats is put to the test.

“I try not to put too much pressure on myself,” Espino said. “It’s already tough. Pitching in the big leagues is already difficult. I try to minimize the things I have to think about.”

As the clock ticks towards the trading deadline, it gets harder and harder to shut out the distraction. Rest would be welcome, but is that an option at the moment?

“Go out, play baseball and have fun,” Martinez said. “They’ve done it before. They understand the game. Hey, mind the little things. Little things are important in the game. The walks, our at bats with runners in scoring position. Take care of those things and you’ll be surprised how quickly we can turn this around. I’ve seen it before, we’ve done it before. And don’t worry about the past. As I said, let’s focus on the here and now and move forward.”