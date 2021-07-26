Patterson takes Shield reins for Blues

Test batsman Kurtis Patterson is the new full-time captain of the NSW Blues Sheffield Shield after incumbent skipper Peter Nevill agreed to hand over the reins in a bid to speed up the team’s succession planning.

Patterson has captained the Blues in the past, including at the end of last season when the Blues won the Marsh One-Day Cup and finished second in the Shield under his leadership.

While ‘KP’ will lead the Blues’ red-ball team, superstar paceman Pat Cummins will remain captain of the Blues’ white-ball team.

Patterson said he was lucky enough to take on such a strong team with a large number of leaders.

“Being appointed full-time captain of the four-day team of the Blues is something I am deeply honored and privileged to do,” said Patterson.

“I grew up worshiping NSW cricket and have a strong love for NSW Cricket and the Blues so being named captain is not something I take lightly and am very excited about it.

“I want NSW cricket to be in a better place when my term is up, whenever that may be and I know I am very lucky to lead such a talented group.”

Patterson said the transition to full-time gig was all the easier given Nevill’s willingness to see the team grow.

“It would be remiss if I didn’t thank Nev for the process and handing over this role,” he said.

“The grassroots work that he and (coach) Phil Jaques have been doing over the past three to four years has been fantastic. We’ve had a huge turnaround in culture and involved a great group of people.

“Nev was a fantastic leader who left us in great shape and I’m definitely looking forward to having him on the team if I have to call on him.”

Nevill led the Blues to much success during his three-year stint at the helm, winning the 2019/20 Shield title and helping the side become the decider for 2020/21 before missing the final to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.

The 17-Test Gloveman will remain contracted to NSW and will support Patterson in his new role, while continuing to mentor NSW’s emerging batting talent including Jason Sangha, Jack Edwards, Baxter Holt and Matt Gilkes. The latter have worn the gloves for NSW in various forms of the game in recent years.

Nevill said he was looking forward to helping the Blues in any way he could as he kicked off his great career.

“With KP being the next long-term captain, now is a natural time for him to take over,” Nevill said.

“I will support him in any way he needs or wants, and I am really looking forward to contributing where I can with our younger players and helping them to a successful next phase of their careers. “

The Blues kick off their season in mid-September with a pair of Marsh One-Day Cup games in Perth before kicking off their Marsh Sheffield Shield campaign against Victoria at CitiPower Center (Junction Oval) on September 29.