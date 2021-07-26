Sports
Patterson takes Shield reins for Blues
Test batsman Kurtis Patterson is the new full-time captain of the NSW Blues Sheffield Shield after incumbent skipper Peter Nevill agreed to hand over the reins in a bid to speed up the team’s succession planning.
Patterson has captained the Blues in the past, including at the end of last season when the Blues won the Marsh One-Day Cup and finished second in the Shield under his leadership.
While ‘KP’ will lead the Blues’ red-ball team, superstar paceman Pat Cummins will remain captain of the Blues’ white-ball team.
Patterson said he was lucky enough to take on such a strong team with a large number of leaders.
“Being appointed full-time captain of the four-day team of the Blues is something I am deeply honored and privileged to do,” said Patterson.
“I grew up worshiping NSW cricket and have a strong love for NSW Cricket and the Blues so being named captain is not something I take lightly and am very excited about it.
“I want NSW cricket to be in a better place when my term is up, whenever that may be and I know I am very lucky to lead such a talented group.”
Patterson said the transition to full-time gig was all the easier given Nevill’s willingness to see the team grow.
“It would be remiss if I didn’t thank Nev for the process and handing over this role,” he said.
“The grassroots work that he and (coach) Phil Jaques have been doing over the past three to four years has been fantastic. We’ve had a huge turnaround in culture and involved a great group of people.
“Nev was a fantastic leader who left us in great shape and I’m definitely looking forward to having him on the team if I have to call on him.”
Nevill led the Blues to much success during his three-year stint at the helm, winning the 2019/20 Shield title and helping the side become the decider for 2020/21 before missing the final to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.
The 17-Test Gloveman will remain contracted to NSW and will support Patterson in his new role, while continuing to mentor NSW’s emerging batting talent including Jason Sangha, Jack Edwards, Baxter Holt and Matt Gilkes. The latter have worn the gloves for NSW in various forms of the game in recent years.
Nevill said he was looking forward to helping the Blues in any way he could as he kicked off his great career.
“With KP being the next long-term captain, now is a natural time for him to take over,” Nevill said.
“I will support him in any way he needs or wants, and I am really looking forward to contributing where I can with our younger players and helping them to a successful next phase of their careers. “
The Blues kick off their season in mid-September with a pair of Marsh One-Day Cup games in Perth before kicking off their Marsh Sheffield Shield campaign against Victoria at CitiPower Center (Junction Oval) on September 29.
Sources
2/ https://www.cricketnsw.com.au/news/patterson-to-take-shield-reins-for-blues/2021-07-26
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]