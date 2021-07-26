Josh McCauley named to the Rimington Trophy Watchlist





We are 41 days until the start of the 2021 Arizona Football and Wildcats’ center Josh McCauley has been named to the Rimington Trophy Watchlist. It’s getting closer and closer to the Arizona Football season, which means more preseason watchlists are popping up. For the Wildcats, redshirt senior Josh McCauley is the last to be on a preseason watch list. Just days ago, we learned that Arizona running back Michael Wiley was named on the preseason Doak Walker Award watchlist, which recognizes the best running back in college football each year. Well, luckily for us Arizona Football fans, the Wildcats will have another player this year who is expected to do big things like just days ago McCauley was named on the Rimington Award watchlist. Announcing the news via social media on FridayJosh is the former standout lineman at Red Mountain High School in Mesa, AZ, who went on with the Wildcats and has quickly become one of the better centers in college football. In 2021, Josh McCauley becomes a leader along the offensive line for Arizona Football, which is why he is eligible for the Rimington Award. An award presented annually to the best center in college football. McCauley has been one of the most successful players along the offensive line in recent years and again, he will help bring stability to the Wildcats’ offensive line. For me, the success of the attack in 2021 depends on the performance of the offensive line, and the Wildcats will go as far as this group takes them. Last year there was a train crash on many levels, and that was partly due to the problems with injuries and depth along the offensive line. The hope is that in 2021 the Wildcats will be an improved group and some of those things will be corrected. So far, things certainly look positive (look no further than McCauley’s eligibility for the Rimington Award). Either way, we’re excited to see what happens in 2021 and happy for Josh!

