Mashantum Tennis Club still going strong after 75 years in Dennis

Classes are in progress in the cage surrounding the tennis courts of Mashantum Tennis Club. Instructors shout out the names of ice cream flavors, like salted caramel! and cookie dough! as part of a conditioning exercise during the children’s class.

Many of the instructors are young adults who learned to play tennis at the club as children, said Regis Lux, president of Mashantum. He said the club is a place where generations of families come not just to play tennis, but also to be part of a community. The members themselves help maintain and maintain the jobs, she said.

Founded in 1946 by Tom Dingman, Mashantum Tennis Club is nestled in the woods off Nobscusset Road in Dennis and appears “cut out of the woods” as if in a fairy tale, Lux said.

What started as a single clay court offering children’s afternoon lessons and games for adults has grown in size and membership over the years. As more people came to play, Dingman began a project to clear enough land for the four red clay courts and one all-weather court today.

The club now offers classes and programs for both adults and juniors, as well as a variety of special events and competitions. The club also recently hired instructor Jordon Smith, a former head men’s tennis coach at the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut.

Membership at Mashantum for the season (May-November) is $495 for adults and $200 for juniors (17 and under). The club is open to anyone for game or tennis instruction, although there are some playing limits for non-members and members’ guests.

Playing through the pandemic

Mashantum remained open during the pandemic, offering people a place to go outside and participate in an activity that gave them a sense of normalcy, freeing them from the stress and anxiety associated with COVID-19.

While opening costs and health and safety concerns for staff and members made it a difficult decision to open in 2020, Lux said it was the right decision.