Yu Fu beats Sutirtha Mukherjee in round 2





Table tennis Tokyo Olympics: Indian paddler Sutirtha Mukherjee relinquished women’s singles on Monday after losing her round 2 match against Portugal’s Fu Yu here at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym – Table 4 at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Fu Yu defeated Mukherjee 4-0 and the match lasted only 23 minutes. Mukherjee was on her feet from the start when she lost the first two games, and had to do everything in the next games to have a chance in the match. Fu Yu kept her lead and she also won Game 3, and she only had one more game to play to advance to the next round.



Mukherjee was unable to make any sort of comeback, and she eventually lost the first four matches and her singles campaign came to an end. Earlier on Monday, Indian rower Achanta Sharath Kamal advanced to round 3 of the men’s singles after beating Portuguese Tiago Apolonia here at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym – Table 1. Kamal defeated Tiago 4-2 in round 2 of the men’s singles and the entire match lasted 48 minutes. . Indian paddler Manika Batra takes on Austria’s Sofia Polcanova in round 3 at 1 p.m Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Fu Yu Stats Player Stats m G 1 G 2 G 3 G 4 G 5 G 6 G 7 m G 1 G 2 G 3 G 4 G 5 G 6 G 7 Points won 44 11 11 11 11 16 3 3 5 5 Biggest lead 8 8 8 6 6 2 – 2 1 2 Points won on own service 24 5 6 7 6 10 2 1 4 3 Points lost on own service 6 1 2 1 2 20 6 5 4 5 Most consecutive points won 7 4 7 4 6 2 1 2 2 2 Biggest shortage overcome 2 – 2 1 2 – – – – Tokyo Olympics Table Tennis LIVE: Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Fu Yu in Round 2 Live Updates @8:59 AM: Yu leads 8-4 @8:58 AM: score equals 4-4 @8:57 AM: Sutirtha leads 3-1 @8:56am:Game 4 begins:Sutirtha leads 1-0 @8:55 am:End of Game 3: Yu Fu wins 11-5, takes a 3-0 lead @8:54 AM: Yu leads 10-5 @8:53 AM: Yu leads 9-4 @8:52 AM: Yu leads 6-2 @8:51 AM: Yu leads 5-2 @8:49 AM: Yu leads 4-1, India takes timeout @8:48am:Game 3 begins:Sutirtha leads 1-0 @8:47:End of Game 2: Yu Fu wins 11-3, takes a 2-0 lead @8:46 AM: Yu leads 9-3 @8:45 AM: Yu leads 6-3 @8:44 AM: Yu leads 4-3 @8:43am:Game 2 begins:Sutirtha leads 2-1 @8:42:End of game 1: Yu Fu wins 11-3, takes a 1-0 lead @8:41 AM: Yu leads 10-3 @8:40 AM: Yu leads 8-3 @8:39 AM: Yu leads 5-2 @8:38 AM: Yu leads 3-2 @8:37am: 1st game starts: Yu leads 2-0 @8:35 AM: Both players inspect each other’s rackets and begin the 2-minute warm-up @8:30 AM: Players get ready for the warm-up, Fu Yu wins the toss and picks a side. Sutirtha Mukherjee will serve @8:22 AM: Stay tuned for live updates of Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Fu Yu in Round 2 Tokyo Olympics Table Tennis LIVE: Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Fu Yu in Round 2 Live Updates Also Read: Tokyo Olympics DAY 4 India in action: Bhavani Devi wins in fencing, Manika Batra, Sumit Nagal and archery team in action on July 26: Follow LIVE updates Sutirtha won the gold medal in the teams event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and is a two-time national champion. She booked her berth at the Tokyo Olympics and defeated India No.1 Manika Batra in the Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Doha. #Olympic Games in Tokyo #TeamIndia Indian paddler G Sathiyan disappointed with leaving the first match, says it will take a few sleepless nights to get over the loss; Checking out https://t.co/G3wIkAHhcB InsideSport (@InsideSportIND) July 25, 2021 Her opponent Yu Fu is a gold medalist at the 2019 European Games in Minsk. The 42-year-old veteran is playing in her second Olympics, after dropping out in the second round in Rio de Janeiro five years earlier. Match Details: Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Yu Fu, Women’s Singles Table Tennis Time: 8:30 am

Date: 26-07-2021

Location: Tokyo Metropolitan Gym Table 4 Tokyo Olympics Table Tennis LIVE: Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Fu Yu in Round 2 Live Updates Tokyo Olympics TV coverage: Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Yu Fu, table tennis ladies singles live Follow all Indian table tennis matches LIVE from the Tokyo Olympics on InsideSport.co & watch LIVE streaming on SonyLIV. Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Yu Fu, table tennis ladies singles live The Tokyo Olympics are broadcast on DD National. Follow all Indian hockey matches LIVE from Tokyo Olympics InsideSport.co & Watch LIVE streaming on SonyLIV.

