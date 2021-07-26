Sports
Oakland As Game #101: If you lose another one-run game, leave Seattle Mariners back in the Wild Card race
I told you not to watch today, in my Game Thread preview. If you did, it’s your own fault.
The Oakland Ashes again lost by one point, this time 4-3 to the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Sunday. Another exciting game, another round with more things going wrong than right, and another chapter in a strangely irritating season in which the Ashes are still in the playoff position for now.
Oakland played 19 games in July and 11 were decided by one point. They are 3-8 in those games. They were 12-10 in such matches coming in this month.
This afternoon was more of the same. When the Ashes were rallying and they grounded out that held the opposing pitcher, it bounced off directly to an infielder to end the inning. When the Mariners had no one on and two outs and did nothing at the plate and they grounded out that held the opponent’s pitcher, it bounced. away of all fielders for a single that rallied for four runs.
When the Ash-pitcher had put on two with two outs and then a batter hit a ‘drill’ with a pitch, he took his base and came by later to score. When the Mariners pitcher put two on with two outs and then drilled a batter with a pitch, the ump didn’t see it and then the replay review booth didn’t see it, so he didn’t get his base and instead flipped over to end the frame. unbelievable. It’s a waste of time to talk about, the NBCS station said Glen Kuiper about his opinion on that repeat decision.
That’s the way it is with Oakland these days. Maybe they played a worse game than Seattle did today, or maybe the chips just fell the wrong way. The As hit two homeruns and an RBI double, while the Mariners scored in only one inning and collected only four basehits in that inning. Who would you have thought would win, given just that one sentence of information?
The details
Here’s how it unfolded this time.
De As opened the score in the 2nd inning, when Stephen Picotty doubled a point home. They might have extended the rally further, but Mark Canhas sharp grounder (100 mph exit speed) hit the pitcher who was actually lucky as the shifted middle infielders would have joined but it then turned to unlucky when it went entitled to a Gold Glove third baseman for a lucky out.
At the 3rd, Matt Olson homered, but with no one on base. Still, Oakland was now leading 2-0.
But it all unraveled in the bottom of the 3rd. Beginner Cole Irvin was cruising, and he got the first two outs for it JP Crawford one of Irvins’ feet on the ground and through to midfield, there’s at least a chance it would have landed had it not been for the kick.
Hereafter, an eight-pitch walk followed, and one runner turned into two. Then an HBP, and suddenly the bags were loaded. Then a sharp single for two runs, another sharp single for one run and a weak doinker for another RBI. That was Seattle’s entire offense for the day, and it was enough.
- irvin: 4 ip, 4 runs, 3 Ks, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 5 hits, 77 pitches, 83.6 mph EV
That one rally was pretty much Irvin’s hard contact. What got him were those two free passes in the middle, as both scored in an eventual one-run game.
De As put a pair of runners on in the 6th and almost loaded them then Matt Chapman appeared to have been hit by a pitch, but the umps ruled otherwise and he struckout and everyone stranded. In the next inning, two batters later, pinch-hitter Seth Brown hit a ding, but now there was no one on base.
They got another chance in the 9th inning. With one out on the board, Chapman was hit by another pitch and this time they counted it. pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland then delivered a single to LF, but Chapman tried to aggressively advance to third base and was thrown out by a fingernail.
Bad break for Chapman, or bad idea? After two consecutive games in which the winning runs scored on wild pitches, and in the midst of a lineup that is great at sacrifice flies but poor at singles with RISP, and against an outfielder not known for his arm, this might be what you’re looking for. must try, to create your own luck and get yourself to third base with one out. When you’re in a slump it feels like nothing to work.
Next on the Axis schedule? The San Diego Padres, who handily acquired the All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier of the Pirates today, just in time to face Oakland. Sounds good.
To go fishing
As’s lead in the Second Wild Card standings has shrunk to 1.5 games over the Mariners. This was their chance to drive Seattle away, and instead they breathed new life into their division rival and let them back into the race.
Mathematically, that’s bad enough, but it gets exponentially worse when the timing of Mariners momentum prompts them to talk about upgrades like this tweet below. Yaks.
The Mariners are attempting to trade for INF/OF Whit Merrifield of the Royals, sources tell me and @DKramer_. Under control until 2023 at a reasonable cost (approximately $10 million over 2 years incl. 23 option), Merrifield offers positional versatility, a good billet and great speed.
Mark Feinsand (@feinsand) July 25, 2021
Sources
