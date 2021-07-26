Arizona Football, A Fish in the Desert and His Coaching Staff Ready for Fall Camp

The 2021 Arizona Football season is upon us and head coach Jedd Fisch and the Wildcats are kicking off Fall Camp.

Arizona Football Head Coach Jedd Fisch’s first official event of the 2021 season is the Pac-12 Media Day on July 27 in Los Angeles. There Fisch is accompanied by Senior Inside Linebacker Anthony Pandy, 1.80 m, 225 and Junior Wide Receiver Stanley Berryhill III, 5 feet-10, 185.

And on the heels of Media Day, is the first day of Fall Camp, which will be in full swing during the first week of August. The first game of the 2021 regular season kicks off shortly after in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium against the BYU Cougars on September 4 at 7:30 PM on ESPN.

By now, Wildcats fans should have at least heard about Fisch’s experience in the NFL, where he served 12 years on seven different teams, all primarily in roles on the offensive side of the ball, leaning heavily toward Quarterback involvement.

Over the years, he has served as offensive coordinator, passing game coordinator, quarterbacks coach, and to a lesser extent wide receivers coach.

Fisch has been mentored by some of the best in the professional game, including Bill Belichick, Sean McVay, Pete Carroll and Mike Shanahan. While his path is certainly blessed with regard to his mentors, throughout his life he has been expertly prepared for the moments when he is about to start.

Ever since he was a little boy, he wanted to be a Collegiate Head Football Coach. Fisch’s assignments as an assistant coach at the collegiate level have been with Florida, Minnesota, Miami, Michigan and UCLA in similar roles on the offensive side of the ball.

He is 1-1 in his life as an interim Head Coach at UCLA in 2017. Ricky Hunley and Fisch even worked together when Fisch was a Graduate Assistant in Florida, both contributing to a win in the 2002 BCS Orange Bowl.

In just a few months, he has brought a ton of energy to a fan base that desperately needed a spark after going through two different coaching regimes in eight years.

The Rodriguez era was by far the most successful, winning the Pac-12 South in 2014, before losing to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game and eventually falling to Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Rodriguez’s dismissal was not without controversy, however, as the subsequent Kevin Sumlin era saw a mediocre 9-20 record, culminating in an outburst at home against ASU in the abridged Covid 2020 season that has left every Wildcat fan, player and coach gasps for revenge against the arch-rival to the north.

One of the things he’s done to revive Arizona fans is to hire former Wildcat All-Americans like Hunley and Chuck Cecil. By bringing Wildcat Red & Blue Blood back to the sidelines, this move has also boosted fans from different Wildcat eras, as it has helped to dig deeper into the vault of fans from better days. Some of us remember the successful days of Larry Smith and Dick Tomey.

Furthermore, Fisch clearly understands social media and its impact on fans and how it can be an efficient tool to communicate and interact with fans.

His “It’s Personal” campaign and his method of turning every player in football into a “Pro” generates more NFL scouts to watch players from Arizona. And for those players who might not make it to the NFL Draft, Fisch promises to develop all players into pros in everything they do after football.

His professional development program also includes a speaker program. In it, he had former Wildcat basketball legend Steve Kerr speak with the team, along with many other proven successful and legendary leaders.

Head Coach Jedd Fisch is rapidly transforming Arizona Football as he and the Wildcats prepare for the upcoming 2021 season.

When he came in, Fisch got to work quickly, demonstrating his ability to manage the transfer portal. Not just convincing superstar impact players like Tucsonan Sophomore Wide Receiver Jamarye Joiner, 6-foot-1, 210 and Junior wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III, 5 foot-10, 185 to remove their names from the transfer portal and remain Arizona Wildcats.

He also brought Sophomore Running Back on board Drake Anderson, 5-foot-11, 188 from Northwestern, Sophomore Cornerback Isiah Rutherford, 6-foot even, 195, by Notre Dame, Freshman Outside Linebacker Jason Harris, 6-foot-7, 295 from Colorado and sophomore quarterback Jordan McCloud, six feet even, 195 who transferred from the University of South Florida.

Additionally, Fisch has assembled a Superstar Coaching Staff loaded with extensive NFL and Collegiate experience, much of which includes Pac-12 experience. Listed below are the assistant trainers.

Other than that, Fisch opening Spring Practices and the Spring Game to fans was a popular move and something previous Head Coach Kevin Sumlin didn’t do. Fisch made the Spring Game “fun” with water balloon fights and Arizona Football Legends Bruschi and Rob Gronkowski coaching a Red Side and Blue Side each.

Fisch will be joining the fall camp and will continue to hold open practices on the following dates listed below.

August 6-9

August 11-15

August 17-19

August 21

However, one of the glaring concerns heading into Fall Camp is the Quarterback position which at this point appears to be a Three-Way-Race between Freshman Gunner Cruz, 6-foot-5, 220, freshman Will Plummer, 6-foot-1, 210 and sophomore Jordan McCloud, 6-foot-even, 195.

Regardless of who earns the No. 1 spot, there is no doubting the depth at this position. The Cats are also deeply rooted in their Running Backs and Linebackers Corps.

Another strong position group is that of the Wide Receivers led by Coach Cummings who comes to Tucson via San Jose State.

A former Pac-12 player with the Oregon State Beavers, Cummings is no stranger to the electric and rowdy atmosphere that Arizona Stadium brings from having played here himself. Cummings will definitely have his receivers on point and ready to play as alongside Joiner and Berryhill III, look for Junior Brian Casteel, 6-foot-even, 203 and Sophomore Boobie Curry, 6-foot-2, 209 to be very strong, especially for their hard walking ability to gain yards after the catch.

Finally, congratulations go out to Sophomore Running Back michael wiley, 5-foot-11, 207 for entry on the Doak Walker Award watchlist for the 2021 season, and congratulations to Senior Center Josh McCauley, 6-foot-4, 297 for being named on the Rimington Trophy watch list for the 2021 season. As always, Bear Down Arizona and Go Cats!