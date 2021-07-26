Tennis Dutch men’s doubles player Rojer tests positive for COVID-19





Tennis – Davis Cup Finals – Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain – November 20, 2019 Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands in action with Wesley Koolhof during their doubles match against Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski of Great Britain REUTERS/Sergio Perez

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) – The Dutch men’s doubles team has withdrawn from the Tokyo Games after one of them, Jean-Julien Rojer, tested positive for COVID-19, according to the International Tennis Federation (ITF). Rojer is the first tennis player and the sixth member of the Dutch Olympic delegation to test positive so far. The others are a skateboarder, a taekwondo fighter, a rower and two staff members of the rowing team. “Unfortunately, the doctor called me this morning (to say) that my test was positive,” said Rojer, who was staying outside the Olympic village. “I don’t know what to say. I’m so sorry for everyone in the team. I did everything I could in advance not to get infected and here too. I have no idea how this could have happened.” Rojer and his partner Wesley Koolhof, who were scheduled to play in the second round on Monday afternoon, had been placed in isolation, the ITF said. Their opponents, Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus from New Zealand, will be given a walkover to the quarter-finals. Rojer left the Netherlands on July 17 and was tested daily for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo, the country’s Olympic Committee said in a statement. “This remains a shock every time. And the realization that it is over for the athletes” who tested positive, said Chef de Mission Pieter van den Hoogenband. “We support them and try to meet their situation as best we can.” Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly and Daniel Leussink; Written by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman/Peter Rutherford Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

