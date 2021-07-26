UConn WBB players to compete in 2020 2020 Olympics Olympische





TOKYO Eight former and one current member of the UConn women’s basketball program will compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the coming weeks. The United States 5×5 team consists of Sue Bird ’02, Diana Taurasi ’03, Tina Charles ’10, Breanna Stewart ’16 and Napheesa Collier ’19. In addition, Jennifer Rizzotti ’96 will serve as an assistant coach for the squad. Stefanie Dolson ’14 is part of the United States 3×3 team, which will make its Olympic debut this summer. Katie Lou Samuelson ’19 helped the 3×3 team qualify for the Olympics and was part of the squad but had to drop out due to COVID-19 protocols. Kia Nurse ’18 will appear in her second Olympics for Canada while current UConn sophomore Aaliyah Edwards ’24 makes her Olympic debut as the youngest member of the Canadian national team. Gabby Williams ’18 will play for the French national team. These are the first Olympics for Collier, Dolson, Edwards and Williams. Bird and Taurasi aim to become the first five-time gold medalists in Olympic basketball history. The 5×5 teams will start the group stage next Tuesday. After having played three matches within their pools, the top two teams from each pool and the top two teams in third place qualify for the quarter-finals. The quarterfinals start on Wednesday, August 4. The eight 3×3 teams play a round robin schedule with the top two teams qualifying for the semi-finals. The next four teams will qualify for the quarter-finals. The quarterfinals start on Tuesday, July 27. GROUP SCHEDULE 5×5

USA

Group B Tuesday July 27 vs. Nigeria

Friday July 30 vs. Japan

Monday Aug 2 vs. France CANADA

group A Monday, July 26 vs. Serbia

Thursday July 29 vs. South Korea

Sunday Aug 1 vs. Spain FRANCE

Group B Tuesday July 27 vs. Japan

Friday July 30 vs. Nigeria

Monday Aug 2 vs. United States 3×3 ROUND ROBIN SCHEDULE

USA Saturday July 24 vs. France

Saturday July 24 vs. Mongolia

Sunday July 25 vs. Romania

Sunday July 25 vs. ROC

Monday, July 26 vs. Italy

Monday, July 26 vs. China

Tuesday July 27 vs. Japan

