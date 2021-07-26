Benn Harradine – Olympic Dream to the European Cricket Series Stockholm

How did you end up in Sweden as an Australian Olympic athlete?

I had to be in Europe for competitions because I often participated in the Diamond League and IAAF meetings all over Europe. I lived in Germany for seven years, but I met my Swedish fiancé in Australia during a training camp and we decided to move to Sweden.

What was the pinnacle of your sports career?

I actually have a few. Throwing an area record at the World Cup in Split, Croatia on Father’s Day while my dad watches. This was one of the best matches I’ve ever enjoyed.

The second took part in the London 2012 Olympic final with 110,000 people in the crowd, and my brother and his wife and 2 boys, my mum and dad, and one of my first coaches there too! The kicker was that my fiancé was also a contestant. She swam to Sweden so we could share one of the greatest moments of our career together. Memories forever.

Why did you make the switch from high performance athletics to cricket??

For me it’s all about development. The opportunity to be exposed to new environments and new challenges is always an opportunity to grow. In Australia we are born with a cricket bat in our hands, it is a rite of passage to play cricket in the backyard and then develop into a real cricket nut. I have gained so much knowledge during my career as an athlete and have had the opportunity to work with some of the world’s greatest coaches and organizations so I hope I can use that knowledge and cricket to bloom in Europe!

How has your life changed since the Covid19 situation?

It hasn’t really changed to be honest. My yard looks much better and I appreciate a hug when I get the chance to get one. The only thing I really miss is the social contact and being able to travel. My family is on the other side of the world and so my journey home to Australia was cut short by this pandemic.

Positive, what’s the best part? If applicable?!

Spending more time with family and prioritizing the things we often take for granted. It was great fun to have little projects to try or finish hanging around. My partner and I bought a house built in the 18th century, so we’ve been slowly doing things and improving parts that we didn’t have much time for due to the hectic schedules and commute.

What do you do more these days? And less?

Well, I train considerably less. No more 13 sessions a week, 15,000 casts a year and tons and tons of weight lifting. I spend more time training to feel good and less time chasing extra distance in my throws. I also spend more time in nature, discovering new challenges and less time in and out of suitcases, planes and hotels.

Who or what is your biggest inspiration right now?

It is and remains my family. You know, it fascinates me how they managed to raise myself and my brother into the people we are today. My father was my coach in my athletic career for many years and I can honestly say that the measures he and my mother have taken to take care of myself and my brother are beyond comprehension. If I somehow managed to follow my parents’ formula for starting a family and securing strong values ​​in my children, I would be incredibly happy.

