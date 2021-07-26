UNC football legends Mack Brown and Julius Peppers inducted into NC Sports Hall of Fame

Each year, a new class of outstanding athletes, coaches, and other athletic personnel is inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

From Michael Jordan to Roy Williams, many UNC basketball alumni have earned the honor of being named among the legends of this state, but June 23 was all about the football program. Current UNC football team head coach Mack Brown and former defensive star Julius Peppers headlined a class of 11 at the Raleigh Convention Center and represented a new face for the Tar Heels.

Also inducted posthumously was UNC’s former director of athletics Dennis Craddock, who has won more ACC titles than any other coach in conference history. Craddock, who died in 2019, claimed 45 ACC titles over the course of his career in Virginia and North Carolina.

In a state filled with famous sports names and legendary athletic programs, it is a great honor to reach this stage and for Brown and Peppers to be inducted together as two of the greatest to ever walk on the grass of Kenan Stadium it was a grand occasion for the UNC football program.

Brown’s first-ever head coaching job was with Appalachian State for the 1983 season. He would go to North Carolina in 1988, where he coached until 1997, then returned for a second stint with the program in 2019. Peppers came to Chapel Hill in 1998. as a means of defense and would record 30.5 career sacks, the second most in the program’s history.

This pair of North Carolina sports legends have a special bond.

Coach Brown recruited Peppers during high school, and although he left for Texas before Peppers arrived in Chapel Hill, the two have maintained a relationship over the years.

Brown remembers eyeing Peppers as a high school student during his first tenure as head coach of the Tar Heels, and knew immediately the impact the young man from Southern Nash High School in Bailey, North Carolina, would make. .

We recruited Julius and he was a six foot, 235 pound running back with all these little guys trying to get at him and no one tackled him,” Brown said. When he got there we had a hard time figuring out what he would be. “Was he the best tight end ever, or the best defense ever?”

While college football coaches loved Peppers for his potential on the football field, it took him a while to come up with the idea of ​​donning a helmet and shoulder pads because of his first love of basketball.

Part of the reason Peppers decided to attend UNC was actually because of the promise he got from the basketball coaches to give him the chance to walk on the team and be a dual-sport athlete.

My passion was basketball, Peppers said. Part of the story is that I had to be somewhat convinced to try out for the soccer team in high school. So when I got the chance to get the football scholarship and try it out for the basketball team (at UNC), I couldn’t pass it up.

Peppers held his ground on the Chapel Hill basketball court and played a key role in a Final Four run for former head coach Bill Guthridge in the 1999-2000 season, but his football performance was on a whole different level.

In his sophomore season, Peppers led the nation in sacks with 15. A year later, he was unanimously voted first-team All-American and received the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented to the best collegiate defenseman.

Peppers didn’t just impress during his time in Chapel Hill; he also became a nine-time Pro Bowler in the NFL, recording 159.5 sacks and 51 forced fumbles.

On Friday, Peppers attributed much of his success to coaching Brown and other UNC personnel to keep him fit.

I’ve always been proud to be a North Carolinian, so it’s a special night for me and it’s a special night for all of us, really, Peppers said. It’s even more special that Coach Brown is here with me, going in together. He’s a big part of the reason I became a Tar Heel, so to be here next to him is something I never expected, but I’m thankful for.



Julius Peppers will give an acceptance speech at the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony Friday.



Though he never got to coach Peppers himself, Brown first explored the potential in the Nash County teen.

His eye for talent has led to many young players like Peppers having the opportunity to be forever immortalized in the football record books, which is something Brown said he will be forever proud of.

It’s the coolest thing in the world to watch these young people you’ve brought into their lives get married and have kids and become really successful,” Brown said. “To see them give back to the community and then come back and being around them to see the lives they’ve built for themselves, that’s the real reward for coaching.

Being honored in this way is a reward for everyone, but Brown sees the introduction as an opportunity to reflect on the work of others who have made his work possible.



Mack Brown, head coach of UNC’s soccer team, will give an acceptance speech at the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony Friday.



On a night when he and Julius were in the spotlight, the former coach especially wanted to highlight the help he has received over the years.

The first time I entered a Hall of Fame, I was trying to figure out what it meant. I knew it was cool, said Brown. Then I started thinking about how big this is and that it looks back on your whole life and career, and then I realized that it’s not about me at all, it’s a great opportunity for me to help every employee, coach and player at Appalachian State and at the University of North Carolina who worked with me, thank you.

