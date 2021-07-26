Hockey team and Jack Woolley show us both sides of the Olympic medal

Rarely does a sports day sum up the extreme emotions that last Saturday’s Olympics in Tokyo had.

For the cynics, the Olympics are alternately a club for old boys, a meal ticket for athletes, won by drug impostors or used by nefarious countries as a propaganda tool to endorse the effectiveness of certain lifestyles or regimes.

Maybe it’s all those things.

But Irish taekwondo fighter Jack Woolley and the women’s hockey team have experienced and expressed a different side of how the Games can give and take in erratic ways within hours of each other.

In a joyous celebration by a bunch of amateur players, after their victory over South Africa, the women understood the gift of their talents and the privilege of representing Ireland in a historic match.

Woolley, almost with grief, experienced the pain and misunderstanding of an unforeseen early defeat after such a long and determined road to get there, a journey of nine years.

We are happy with the win. It’s a very special time for us, our first ever game at the Olympics, said Irish goalscorer Risn Upton.

The Irish women’s hockey team celebrates their victory over South Africa in the opening game of the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho



The environment we created over the past few days was to be here and do things and I was sure there would be a lot of emotion and excitement in the first game. The message was to relax and enjoy it and get out there and I think we saw that tonight as a team.

The hockey team won the first Irish game ever played by a women’s team at an Olympics. That will never change. the moment and mood was a delightful pause in the ongoing story of sport in Ireland.

They were all part of it and they were able to understand its meaning and after the match was won they were able for a short time to step outside of themselves, share the moment with each other and move on.

Woolley had no such confirmation of his immense talent. His defeat to lower-ranked Argentine Lucas Guzman, who he knew he could beat, was one of those moments in an Olympics where the tears were real and the pain ran deep, where there was no repetition or alternative but a flight. away from competition he had devoted his entire career to winning.

The only world he wanted to be a part of at that moment had told him to leave. Woolley had missed Rio by two points and will leave Tokyo by two points.

Nobody expected me to lose that, said a disconsolate Woolley afterwards. Nobody expected my performance to be as bad as it was.

Coming from a small country, for some people just qualifying for an Olympics is good enough. Not for me.

Though it’s just sport, competition is about lives put on hold, coaches who sacrificed as much as athletes, families who walked every mile in the shoes of their loved ones, took every blow and whose happiness and well-being is intertwined.

The crying departure of Woolleys and the Irish women celebrate their making of history; a deep sense of disappointment and a team etching their own history and fond memories.

Last Saturday, in bright light, we saw both sides of the same Olympic medal.