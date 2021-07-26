Cricket fan who proposed at Old Trafford hopes to track down a stranger who sat nearby to witness it





A cricket fan who proposed to his girlfriend during England’s T20 International match against Pakistan is on the hunt for his future best man. Phil Jones posed the question during the match at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground on July 20 – and while Sky Sports captured the moment – the proposal quickly went viral online. The groom-to-be, dressed in a retro England cricket top, asked Jill Boosie, wearing an English sun hat, to marry him, and she beamingly accepted, the Mirror reports. READ MORE: Tom Daley and Matty Lee Win Gold Synchronized Diving at Tokyo 2020 Viewers watching at home saw the broadcaster mimicking the refereeing process used in cricket, showing the pair on-screen with a banner reading ‘decision pending’, before replacing it with ‘she said yes!’. Speaking to The Mirror, Phil, who is self-employed, described the atmosphere at the cricket after the proposal as ‘crazy’. He said: “The crowd was buzzing, they called Phil and Jill for about 30 seconds. “The whole game everyone wanted a selfie and shook hands with us. It was crazy.” But the best response came from the man sitting next to Jill, a complete stranger to both of them, who looked excited. “He really made that special moment even better with his reaction,” Phil recalls. “He was friendly and polite. We never met him before, but he was a good guy.” The couple, both 41, liked the man so much that they now hope to track him down and let him be the best man at their wedding.



Get the latest updates from across Greater Manchester straight to your inbox with the free MEN newsletter You can sign up very easily by following the instructions here The current plan is for the couple to tie the knot at Old Trafford Cricket Ground as it has become an important venue for the two of them, although they haven’t set an official date yet. If you know the man who sat next to Phil and Jill, or you are that man, the couple would like you to reach out to them on Twitter @philandjill20. Click here for the latest Manchester Evening News email updates.

