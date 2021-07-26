Sports
What’s left for Nittany Lions to do in 2022?
Penn State Football recruiting has the #2 ranked league nationally and could add to their stellar league in the coming weeks
Penn State Football’s 2022 class is currently at a fast pace, with 21 commits, nine of which are in the month of July alone.
The Nittany Lions have met most of their needs in the classroom, despite this, even the second-ranked classroom in the country is far from finished.
Positions that head coach James Franklin and his staff are likely to be looking for include quarterback, running back, tight end and defensive line.
With 21 commits, there aren’t many spots left in the class. The usual scholarship limit in a class is 25, but there are ways to get around this by counting early entrants towards the previous class.
There are probably four to six spots left in the class, let’s see how Penn State Football recruiting can fill those remaining gaps:
Attacking line
Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein already has three commits in the 2022 class, headlined a 4-star Drew Shelton.
Joining Shelton is 3 star Maleek McNeil and 3-star JUCO JB Nelson. Penn State Football has also already secured a transfer for the 2022 season in Harvard offensive lineman Spencer Rolland.
With all that in mind, Trautwein is likely looking for one more recruit to complete his first full recruiting course at Penn State. Two goals come to mind.
The first is 4 star Aamil Wagner from Ohio. Ohio State somehow seems to have recruited so well that a top 200 player from their own state could be banned from the class. The other major competition seems to be Kentucky and Notre Dame.
Wagner’s older brother currently plays in Kentucky and Notre Dame always recruits the offensive line well. This is a recruiting that Penn State Football would benefit from if dragged into the fall.
The most likely candidate to fill the last spot is Maryland 3-star Andre Roye. Roye is a late sleeper who has started to attract the attention of schools thanks to strong performances at camps in the spring. Rutgers and Maryland are also involved, Penn State would like to have their chances with Roye. At 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, Roye was able to become a solid offensive tackle under Trautwein’s mentorship.
Sources
2/ https://victorybellrings.com/2021/07/26/penn-state-football-recruiting-2022/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]