What’s left for Nittany Lions to do in 2022?

Penn State Football recruiting has the #2 ranked league nationally and could add to their stellar league in the coming weeks

Penn State Football’s 2022 class is currently at a fast pace, with 21 commits, nine of which are in the month of July alone.

The Nittany Lions have met most of their needs in the classroom, despite this, even the second-ranked classroom in the country is far from finished.

Positions that head coach James Franklin and his staff are likely to be looking for include quarterback, running back, tight end and defensive line.

With 21 commits, there aren’t many spots left in the class. The usual scholarship limit in a class is 25, but there are ways to get around this by counting early entrants towards the previous class.

There are probably four to six spots left in the class, let’s see how Penn State Football recruiting can fill those remaining gaps:

Attacking line

Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein already has three commits in the 2022 class, headlined a 4-star Drew Shelton.

Joining Shelton is 3 star Maleek McNeil and 3-star JUCO JB Nelson. Penn State Football has also already secured a transfer for the 2022 season in Harvard offensive lineman Spencer Rolland.

With all that in mind, Trautwein is likely looking for one more recruit to complete his first full recruiting course at Penn State. Two goals come to mind.

The first is 4 star Aamil Wagner from Ohio. Ohio State somehow seems to have recruited so well that a top 200 player from their own state could be banned from the class. The other major competition seems to be Kentucky and Notre Dame.

Wagner’s older brother currently plays in Kentucky and Notre Dame always recruits the offensive line well. This is a recruiting that Penn State Football would benefit from if dragged into the fall.

The most likely candidate to fill the last spot is Maryland 3-star Andre Roye. Roye is a late sleeper who has started to attract the attention of schools thanks to strong performances at camps in the spring. Rutgers and Maryland are also involved, Penn State would like to have their chances with Roye. At 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, Roye was able to become a solid offensive tackle under Trautwein’s mentorship.