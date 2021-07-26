The Great Ice Hockey Brewed Beer Battle of 2021





What happens when two hockey teams on two different continents both produce beer from the melted ice of their respective rinks? That would be a good old-fashioned beer battle, combined with a nice bit of chatter (started, of course, by the team that launched their beer a week late). Here’s the backstory. The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup in America and beer giant Coors rolled a beer out of the ice at their local ice rink. Meanwhile, Switzerland’s oldest brewery on the other side of the pond did exactly the same. The brewery melted the ice from the SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers into a 500 liter specialty beer. The idea was the brainchild of Wunderman Thompson Switzerland and was unfortunately rolled out just a week late. Banter ensued, of course started by the team that arrived just a little late to the party. Coors produced in lightning speed. After all, a beer brewed in just a few days can only be a light beer. But as Swiss, we strive for premium quality,” said Swen Morath, chief creative officer at Wunderman Thompson Switzerland. To make matters worse, the Lakers didn’t even win the Swiss Hockey League. They were eliminated in the semifinals. “To brew a first-class premium beer in terms of taste, you need one thing in addition to the best ingredients: a lot of time. Nothing works under four weeks,” said Kurt Moor, board member Brauerei Schtzengarten. Because they value quality over speed, Schtzengarten asked Coors and Lightning via social media and an open letter to do a beer tasting. Once the Schtzengarten beer is brewed, they plan to sample each other’s beers together. The event is led by a beer tasting specialist and streamed live.

