Middlesbrough table tennis star Paul Drinkhall exchanges tent-pitting for Olympic progression Olympic





Paul Drinkhall expected to go camping this summer – instead he’s going to the last 32 of the Olympics. The Middlesbrough table tennis star initially painfully missed qualifying for Tokyo 2020 but a spot opened up in men’s singles when legendary Vladimir Samsonov had to withdraw due to injury and missed out on a seventh consecutive Olympics. As first reserve Drinkhall was called and grabbed the opportunity with both hands. After sending Nima Alamian off in Round 1, he recorded an impressive 4-1 win (13-11, 6-11, 11-4, 12-10, 11-6) over Robert Gardos, a man 33 places above him. stands in the world in round 2 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Sunday. Drinkhall battled down from 10-5 to win the first game and although Austrias Gardos won the second, the Briton won three consecutive games to take a memorable win that is definitely better than pitching a tent. I thought I was camping because that was the alternate plan if I didn’t come here, Drinkhall explained. I know I am capable of good things and my game, when I have it all together, can be the best challenge. That’s what I planned to do. Initially, failing to qualify was a disappointment, but now I’m here and performing as expected and how I train to perform. He [Gardos] is a great player and I have always struggled against him in the past. I’ve had a few close, but also a few where I lost easily, so I’m very, very happy to get through a game like this against a player like him. It was 4-1, but it certainly wasn’t easy. I felt in control for much of the match, although he clearly had a big lead in the first set, but I kept fighting and managed to win it. Drinkhall will look to continue his remarkable streak on Tuesday, when he faces another step in quality against the world’s number 12 and ninth seed at the Games, Jang Woojin of the Korean Republic. And while the Teeside native insists he feels no pressure despite being the replacement for a table tennis legend, he is looking forward to giving Jang a shot with a last 16 finish on the line. Vlad [Samsonov] was injured and retired, so you could technically say I got his spot, but I was the one who got myself into that first reserve position, added Drinkhall, whose exploits are broadcast live on Eurosport and Discovery+ . I got myself where I needed to be when someone withdrew. Plan A was to qualify, but plan B was to make sure my ranking was there to get in if I did. Here I am and I’m in and doing it right. I feel good, I’m sure he zeker [Jang] feels good, I’m sure he’s prepared and it’s going to be a great game. Stream every indispensable moment of the Olympics Tokyo 2020 live on discovery+ , the streaming home of the Olympics.

