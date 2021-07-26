Opening one hundred match sets women’s cricket ratings – Digital TV Europe

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced that The Hundred’s opening match was the most watched women’s cricket match ever in the UK.

The match between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals, which was broadcast on BBC Two, Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event and Mix, drew a peak of 1.95 million viewers. Coverage on all channels reached more than 3.8 million people (watched at least three minutes), with nearly 35% of viewers being female.

The match was also streamed live over 180,000 times via BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online, with even more viewers on Sky Sports YouTube.

This surpasses the previous record of 1.24 million for the 3rd IT20 against India on July 8.

Sanjay Patel, Managing Director of The Hundred, said: We couldn’t have wished for a better start to The Hundred, an exciting competition that pushed the limits, a brilliant atmosphere in the crowd with many families and children, and record numbers watching at home.

The Hundred is all about throwing cricket doors open for everyone, and the response to last night’s game has been remarkable. We know this is only the first game and there is still a lot of work to do. We were grateful to Sky for their long-standing support for English cricket and especially The Hundred and are excited to be working with them and the BBC to help us reach a wider audience.