Bloomington North’s Eli Prather signs with USPHL to pursue the hockey dream





Go west, young man. That was always the plan for Bloomington North’s Eli Prather when he graduated, but it wasn’t until an unexpected occasion in late May that hockey was included in the plan. Bloomington Blades teammate Cooper Fox heard about a prospect camp in Fishers and invited Prather, among others, to attend. “Before that happened, I planned to go west and work at a ski resort,” says Prather, who also played soccer and lacrosse during his four years as a Cougar. “But I realized I wanted to play hockey next year, so I decided to go to the tryout, just because I loved skating and it would be nice to have the option.” The prospect camp was sponsored by the United States Premier Hockey League’s Charlotte Rush and expansion franchise Lake Tahoe Lakers. Prather, who had 54 goals and 63 assists in his high school career, made a strong enough impression to get an offer from the Lakers. The deal was made official last week. “The coach loved my ability to score goals,” Prather said. “He watched my highlights video and based on what the coach saw during the tryouts, they both liked me and saw me as a striker, which is where I’ve played my whole career.” The USPHL is not a professional competition, it is a college preparatory competition that Prather hopes will be his next step, however long it takes and at whatever level. “They could fire me or it could just be for this season,” said Prather, who will head to South Lake Tahoe, California in early September and, depending on the playoffs, return home in March or early April. In the meantime, he will live with a host family and enjoy his surroundings to the fullest. “Go skiing a lot,” he said of life in the Lake Tahoe resort area. As an added bonus, if Prather wants to see family, he’ll just have to head west for another five hours to visit his brother Cole, who is stationed in the Navy at Port Hueneme, northwest of Los Angeles. Meanwhile, he’ll see how far he can get on the ice. “I’m excited to see what kind of player I can become every day, with hockey being the main thing I focus on,” Prather said. “This sets me up for any level of hockey I can play in the future.”

