Taiwanese table tennis veteran turns back the clock at Olympics





(Click here for the updated story) Taipei, July 26 (CNA) Five-time Taiwanese Olympian Chuang Chih-yuan () turned 40 in April, but didn’t look more than 25 for at least half an hour on Monday when he cleared up a disturbance in Olympic men’s singles table tennis. His stunning 9-11, 11-5, 11-2, 11-2, 11-8 36-minute win over the 13th series and world No. 20 Wong Chun Ting () from Hong Kong propelled him to the round of 16 of the tournament. the furthest he has progressed in all Olympics except finishing fourth in 2012 in London. Pretty good for someone who vowed not to enter Tokyo in 2019 due to a dispute over coaches and who has looked like an exhausted force in recent years, his ranking plummeted to 26th in the world. He barely made it through his opening round of 32 games against Horacio Cifuentes, beating the unprecedented Argentine 4-3 to win the last two games in a performance that was anything but convincing. Chuang lost almost every quick rally against his younger opponent and struggled to defend and position himself well. Those trends continued on Monday when Chuang, placed 19th in the Olympics, failed to keep up with Wong at the end of the opening match. The Taiwanese relied on trickery to jump to a quick lead in the second game, using spin and short, well-placed balls to keep Wong off balance, before suddenly finding the fountain of youth. 8-5 in the second game, Chuang would win 27 of the next 31 points to rise 3-1, score winning smashes, keep pace in every rally and get back everything Wong could throw at him. It was a great display for a player who had been an afterthought before these games started. And though he lost momentum midway through the final game when a 5-0 lead evaporated to two at 9-7, he closed the game off using a mistake from Wong to advance to the last 16. Chuang made this run without the help of a coach. His usual coach — his mother — was not part of the three accompanying the Taiwanese table tennis team, so he decided to go it alone, a strategy that has worked so far. His next match, scheduled for Tuesday evening, will be against the winner of Tuesday afternoon’s encounter between sixth-seeded Mattias Falck of Sweden and 28th-seeded Omar Assar of Egypt. The 40-year-old has never won an Olympic medal. He came closest in 2012 when he lost a seven-game heartthrob in the bronze medal match against Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov. To make it to the medal round this year, Chuang would probably have to get past Falck and second-rate Ma Long () from China, a formidable task. But for at least one afternoon in Tokyo, Chuang’s play belied his years. (By Yang Chi-fang, Ko Lin and Luke Sabatier) End item / ls

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://focustaiwan.tw/sports/202107260020 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos