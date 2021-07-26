Big 12 executive committee meets with presidents of Texas and Oklahoma during SEC exit talks





The executive committee of the Big 12 met with the presidents of Texas and Oklahoma on Sunday, amid speculation the two schools are planning to go to the SEC. Jay Hartzell of Texas and Joe Harroz of Oklahoma met via video conference with the committee, which consists of Big 12 chairman of the board and Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec, Baylor president Linda Livingstone and competition commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “The meeting was cordial and the Executive Committee expressed a willingness to discuss proposals that would enhance the conference and be mutually beneficial, as well as the conference’s other member institutions,” Bowlsby said in a statement. “I expect to continue our conversations in the coming days and we look forward to discussing thoughts, ideas and concepts that could be of shared interest and impact.” Big 12 sources told ESPN’s Heather Dinich they still expect Oklahoma and Texas to formally notify the league Monday that they do not intend to renew their existing media rights agreements with the conference, which expires in June 2025. move toward leaving the conference, also leaves open the possibility that both schools will remain in the Big 12 until the deal expires. It’s a possible legal strategy, one source surmised, that would replace the reality of the fractured relationships it will cause within the competition. Sources in the Big 12 continue to tell ESPN that they are still trying to understand exactly what Oklahoma and Texas are looking for. A Big 12 source told ESPN that their conference officials expect the SEC presidents and chancellors to eventually vote on whether or not to formally extend an invitation to Oklahoma and Texas. According to an SEC source, there is no current timetable for when to vote. The question is whether the SEC would make an invite, knowing that Texas and Oklahoma’s legal strategy is to stay the length of the TV contract — if that’s what those schools choose to do. There’s also a chance Texas will go to other conferences, leaving at least a small possibility that the SEC isn’t its final destination. Big 12 officials originally held a call on Thursday to discuss the future of the league, with Texas and Oklahoma absent from the discussion. The two schools would have to give the Big 12 18 months’ notice before formally leaving. The Big 12 owns Oklahoma and Texas first- and second-tier media rights to football and men’s basketball until June 30, 2025. The Big 12 would keep those rights until then, even if the schools left for another conference.

