Sports
Alice Capsey: Surrey Cricket through and through
Published: July 26, 2021
Alice Capsey, a 16-year-old with the world at her feet, has long been considered an exciting talent by those in the women’s game around Surrey.
After first representing the club as a 9-year-old, Capsey rose through the county’s ranks at a remarkable pace; played in the U17s County Cup as a 13-year-old and made her senior debut in 2019 at the age of 14.
The top-ranking batter saw her stock skyrocket on Sunday, when she was named Match Hero for her 59 of 41 balls for Oval Invincibles against London Spirit at Lord’s. When you consider that she is also a highly skilled spinner, the true extent of her talent becomes apparent.
She has played for Surrey & South East Stars in her early career at grounds such as The Kia Oval and Emerald Headingley and has seen some of the country’s most iconic cricket cathedrals. But to shine like she did on Sunday at Lord’s, with the crowd in the ground and looking around the world, is a whole different step.
A Reigate Priory club player, who has just completed her first year at St Bede’s Sixth Form in Redhill, has raced through the Surrey system that the likes of Nat Sciver and Bryony Smith preceded her.
Richard Bedbrook is currently the Regional Director of Women’s Cricket for the South East region, which includes Surrey and Kent. He was chosen for this role because of his experience as a Surrey Women’s Head Coach and before that he worked at the Surrey Academy which produced talents in the male game such as Sam Curran and Ollie Pope.
He said: “It’s been a great couple of years for Alice and this is still the beginning of a fruitful career in the game.
“From her debut for Surrey in the summer of 2019 as a 14-year-old, Alice has continued to develop the prodigious talent she has year after year and as a mature young woman she has coped with the changes taking place in the women’s game. with self-confidence.
“We look forward to continuing to help her develop as a person and as a cricketer, both on and off the pitch, and hope to see many more match-winning contributions from her at the different levels of the game.”
In 2019, she broke through into the Surrey Women’s senior team, playing six games that summer, all before her 15th birthday. Initially, her bowling stood out as she claimed 10 wickets in those six matches.
The shortened 2020 season impacted cricketers across the country, but for a 15-year-old prospect, the two months of cricket that could have been invaluable to her progress.
Capsey immediately rose to the top of the rankings at both provincial and regional levels, scoring 321 runs in 12 innings over List A & T20 cricket, including a high score of 73 not out in the 50 over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.
After another winter of training, Capsey has scored 261 runs in T20 cricket in 2021, with the regional campaign yet to be completed after The Hundred ends.
Kirstie White is one of the most experienced players in county cricket, lead-off hitter for Hampshire & Surrey since 2002 and now also with South East Stars. She has played alongside many of the stars of the domestic women’s game over the past two decades, but has special credit for Capsey’s talent.
She said: “There aren’t many young players who know their game as well as she does. She has a very clear plan and knows how to execute it. I learned so much from her. She doesn’t put herself under too much pressure, but she is a very serious character
“Cricket is her life and she is always playing. She has that cricketing brain and even at sixteen there are so few people who know as much about the game as she does.
“It’s great to see her bloom. You notice that the team and the technical staff have full confidence in her and that gives you that extra 10%.
“It was no surprise to any of us at Surrey & South East Stars to see her perform as she did on Sunday. That’s just Alice Capsey being Alice Capsey. I can only see her go from strength to strength after that.”
Wherever Capsey goes, everyone at the Club and across the county is proud of what she’s already accomplished.
Sources
2/ https://www.kiaoval.com/main-news/alice-capsey-surrey-through-and-through/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]