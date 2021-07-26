Alice Capsey: Surrey Cricket through and through

Published: July 26, 2021

Alice Capsey, a 16-year-old with the world at her feet, has long been considered an exciting talent by those in the women’s game around Surrey.

After first representing the club as a 9-year-old, Capsey rose through the county’s ranks at a remarkable pace; played in the U17s County Cup as a 13-year-old and made her senior debut in 2019 at the age of 14.

The top-ranking batter saw her stock skyrocket on Sunday, when she was named Match Hero for her 59 of 41 balls for Oval Invincibles against London Spirit at Lord’s. When you consider that she is also a highly skilled spinner, the true extent of her talent becomes apparent.

She has played for Surrey & South East Stars in her early career at grounds such as The Kia Oval and Emerald Headingley and has seen some of the country’s most iconic cricket cathedrals. But to shine like she did on Sunday at Lord’s, with the crowd in the ground and looking around the world, is a whole different step.

A Reigate Priory club player, who has just completed her first year at St Bede’s Sixth Form in Redhill, has raced through the Surrey system that the likes of Nat Sciver and Bryony Smith preceded her.

Richard Bedbrook is currently the Regional Director of Women’s Cricket for the South East region, which includes Surrey and Kent. He was chosen for this role because of his experience as a Surrey Women’s Head Coach and before that he worked at the Surrey Academy which produced talents in the male game such as Sam Curran and Ollie Pope.

He said: “It’s been a great couple of years for Alice and this is still the beginning of a fruitful career in the game.

“From her debut for Surrey in the summer of 2019 as a 14-year-old, Alice has continued to develop the prodigious talent she has year after year and as a mature young woman she has coped with the changes taking place in the women’s game. with self-confidence.

“We look forward to continuing to help her develop as a person and as a cricketer, both on and off the pitch, and hope to see many more match-winning contributions from her at the different levels of the game.”

In 2019, she broke through into the Surrey Women’s senior team, playing six games that summer, all before her 15th birthday. Initially, her bowling stood out as she claimed 10 wickets in those six matches.

The shortened 2020 season impacted cricketers across the country, but for a 15-year-old prospect, the two months of cricket that could have been invaluable to her progress.

Capsey immediately rose to the top of the rankings at both provincial and regional levels, scoring 321 runs in 12 innings over List A & T20 cricket, including a high score of 73 not out in the 50 over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

After another winter of training, Capsey has scored 261 runs in T20 cricket in 2021, with the regional campaign yet to be completed after The Hundred ends.

Kirstie White is one of the most experienced players in county cricket, lead-off hitter for Hampshire & Surrey since 2002 and now also with South East Stars. She has played alongside many of the stars of the domestic women’s game over the past two decades, but has special credit for Capsey’s talent.

She said: “There aren’t many young players who know their game as well as she does. She has a very clear plan and knows how to execute it. I learned so much from her. She doesn’t put herself under too much pressure, but she is a very serious character

“Cricket is her life and she is always playing. She has that cricketing brain and even at sixteen there are so few people who know as much about the game as she does.

“It’s great to see her bloom. You notice that the team and the technical staff have full confidence in her and that gives you that extra 10%.

“It was no surprise to any of us at Surrey & South East Stars to see her perform as she did on Sunday. That’s just Alice Capsey being Alice Capsey. I can only see her go from strength to strength after that.”

Wherever Capsey goes, everyone at the Club and across the county is proud of what she’s already accomplished.